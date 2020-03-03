In a major development in the Pulwama terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency has arrested a father-daughter duo on Tuesday. The NIA arrested the Pulwama resident and his daughter on the accusation of harbouring the Pulwama suicide bomber and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar.

NIA Arrests Two More Accused in Pulwama Attack Case pic.twitter.com/0WzVepv1tR — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 3, 2020

As per a note released by the NIA, the arrested duo is a man named Tariq Ahmed Shah, aged 50, a resident of Hakripora, Pulwama and his daughter Insha Jaan. Tariq Ahmed, a tipper driver by profession had allegedly hosted the Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar and other JeM terrorists in his house on several occasions.

The NIA has revealed that it was at Tariq’s home that the planning and preparations of the suicide bombing were conducted. The last video of Adil Ahmed Dar, warning Hindus of genocide was also shot at Tariq Ahmed Shah’s home, as per the NIA note.

The daughter had also reportedly helped the terrorists with food and other facilities on more than 15 occasions during their stays that lasted 2-4 days each time. She was also reportedly on constant touch with terrorist Md Umar Farooq over the phone and social media.

The arrest came as a development after the very first arrest in the Pulwama terror attack case which was conducted last week. NIA arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Shakir Bashir Magrey, who is a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora in Pulwama. Magrey was allegedly providing shelter and other logistical assistance to Islamic terrorists and suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He was introduced to militants in mid-2018 by Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and was working as a full-time overground worker (OGW) of the JeM after that.

During the investigation, Magrey revealed that he had collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash, and explosive materials to JeM terrorists, including those who were tasked for Pulwama suicide bombing. Magrey accepted that he had given shelter to Adil Ahmad Dar and Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the improvised explosive device(IED).

On 14 February 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his vehicle carrying 100 kg of explosives, into the convoy of CRPF security personnel that led to the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans.