Monday, December 30, 2019
Home News Reports Anti-CAA vandalism: Sambhal district administration serves notices to 59 people for allegedly damaging public property during protests
CrimeNews Reports

Anti-CAA vandalism: Sambhal district administration serves notices to 59 people for allegedly damaging public property during protests

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had already warned the rioters that the damages caused to the public property will be recovered from them

OpIndia Staff
sambhal
Bus torched by anti-CAA rioters in Sambhal
Engagements59

The district administration of the Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh has issued notices to 59 alleged rioters for allegedly damaging public property during the anti-CAA protests.

The Additional District Magistrate Kamlesh Awasthi confirmed the development saying that the administration has served notices on 59 people for the damages worth Rs 15.35 lakhs caused to the public property. When asked about those who were served notices claimed innocence, Awasthi replied that the notices have been served and the people involved will have to answer. He added that everyone will be granted a full opportunity of hearing.

Talking about the vandalism that was witnessed in Sambhal district during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the District Magistrate Avinash Krishna Singh said, “A bus was torched during riotous anti-CAA protests. Preliminary investigation reveals that public property worth Rs 15.25 lakhs was damaged. 59 miscreants have been identified based on video clips, CCTV footage and photographs. The damage caused to the government property will be retrieved from them.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Railway property worth Rs 80 crore damaged during anti-CAA riots, to be recovered from the rioters: Railway Board Chairman

However, some of those served notices have claimed that they have been wrongfully targeted by the administration. Asan Abdullah, who was served notice by the district administration said that he did not participate in the violent protests held in the town on December 19. Similarly, another resident, Syed, who runs a school claimed that he too wasn’t the part of the mob that vandalised government property during the protests. He stated that the government had slapped a Rs 11 lakh notice despite the fact that “they never went outside their house”.

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had already made it amply clear that it plans to reclaim damages from the rioters indulging in arson and vandalism during the anti-CAA protests. According to the Uttar Pradesh director general of police,  OP Singh, at least 320 cases have been filed against the rioters, about 1113 people have been arrested and 5558 taken in preventive custody so far.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Anti-CAA protests: Kerala Church holds IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala: Church opens its doors to IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church
The Kerala Church in Ernakulam allowed anti-CAA Muslim protestors to offer namaz at its premises
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,202FansLike
211,258FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com