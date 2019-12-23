Days after rioting mob unleashed violence in Delhi, video of rioters wreaking havoc and unleashed violence in Jamia Nagar, where Jamia Millia Islamia university is located, have emerged.

Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters burning a motorcycle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/QumMltnCFE — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

In one video, the rioting mob can be seen setting a motorcycle on fire by pouring fuel on it. Rioters can also be seen pelting stones in the background as masked men pour fuel over the motorcycle before one of them lights up a match and sets it on fire.

Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters siphoning petrol from a motorcycle. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/L03Zu5prhK — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

In another video from Delhi, the rioters can be seen stealing petrol from a motorcycle which is parked on one side even as mob continues violence in the background.

Delhi Police Sources: Visuals emerges from December 15 that shows protesters setting a DTC bus on fire. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/xdbNGfZkG3 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

In yet another video the rioters can be seen attacking a DTC bus before setting it ablaze.

Earlier also similar visuals had emerged where rioters had set fire to a bus in Delhi’s Seelampur area, days after Jamia Nagar riots.

Following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act, anti-CAA protests in Delhi and other parts had turned violent and rioting mobs took to street to bring life to a standstill.