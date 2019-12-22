Sunday, December 22, 2019
Rana Ayyub sensationalises Muzaffarnagar anti-CAA riots, alleges RSS members of attacking Muslims, UP Police calls out her bluff

Smouldering over her lies being called, out, Ayyub then tried to obfuscate the matter by saying how such denial can come only from the UP Police.

OpIndia Staff
The Uttar Pradesh Police today called out sensationalist Rana Ayyub’s bluff over the situation in Muzaffarnagar. Earlier today, Ayyub, in her inimitable style had tweeted that she is getting ‘heartbreaking calls from Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur.

She said that local people she talked to are saying that RSS members along with police and local leaders are attacking Muslim localities. She alleged that cars and houses are being burnt. “Remember the initial days of Gujarat 2002,” she tried to sensationalise. In 2002, 59 Hindus were burnt alive in Sabarmati Express coach in Godhra. The ones who died were karsevaks, returning from Ayodhya.

She then questioned PM Modi for holding a rally in Delhi. Joining her in this was one Harun Riaz.

However, calling out her bluff, the Uttar Pradesh Police denied the allegations.

Further, asking her to act responsibly, UP Police asked her to share verifiable evidence of what she was claiming so that the police could look into the matter.

Smouldering over her lies being called, out, Ayyub then tried to obfuscate the matter by saying how such denial can come only from the UP Police.

Not taking things lying down, the UP Police further asked her for specific proof instead of using metaphors.

The UP Police also reminded Ayyub that as per her own timeline, a police chowki and several vehicles were torched by a mob.

