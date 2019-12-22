The Uttar Pradesh Police today called out sensationalist Rana Ayyub’s bluff over the situation in Muzaffarnagar. Earlier today, Ayyub, in her inimitable style had tweeted that she is getting ‘heartbreaking calls from Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur.

Heartbreaking calls from Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur. Locals are saying RSS members alongwith cops and local leaders are attacking Muslim localities. Families are leaving for safer places. Cars and houses are being burnt. Remember the initial days of Gujarat 2002. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 22, 2019

She said that local people she talked to are saying that RSS members along with police and local leaders are attacking Muslim localities. She alleged that cars and houses are being burnt. “Remember the initial days of Gujarat 2002,” she tried to sensationalise. In 2002, 59 Hindus were burnt alive in Sabarmati Express coach in Godhra. The ones who died were karsevaks, returning from Ayodhya.

And Narendra Modi is holding a massive rally at the Ramlila Maidan. Is 144 only for protestors ? https://t.co/Jj1xA7oLZW — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 22, 2019

She then questioned PM Modi for holding a rally in Delhi. Joining her in this was one Harun Riaz.

Last night, I spoke with several residents of MuzaffarNagar on phone. News of violence against Muslims is true. Police barged into Muslim homes, beat up people, looted valuables, specially from families, who were preparing for weddings. Violence was instigated by Baliyan, BJP MP. https://t.co/gfwAXq5MQC — Harun Riaz (@IndianReporter) December 22, 2019

However, calling out her bluff, the Uttar Pradesh Police denied the allegations.

UP Police denies such allegations. Responsible reporting would require that you share verifiable evidence that we can look into. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 22, 2019

Further, asking her to act responsibly, UP Police asked her to share verifiable evidence of what she was claiming so that the police could look into the matter.

Smouldering over her lies being called, out, Ayyub then tried to obfuscate the matter by saying how such denial can come only from the UP Police.

Only a denial could be expected of UP police. Evidence on my timeline. More to be published soon. https://t.co/264XMjHu8S — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 22, 2019

Not taking things lying down, the UP Police further asked her for specific proof instead of using metaphors.

Your timeline shows nothing but police action for enforcing order. Instead of metaphors, specific proof would be appreciated.

Meanwhile, as per your timeline, a police chowki and several police vehicles were torched by the mob.https://t.co/bldj7vWsXl https://t.co/PSxkNZNcQL — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 22, 2019

The UP Police also reminded Ayyub that as per her own timeline, a police chowki and several vehicles were torched by a mob.