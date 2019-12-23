Monday, December 23, 2019
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of 15 persons accused in the Daryaganj violence case during ant-CAA protests

The court said that there are substantial grounds for keeping the accused persons in judicial custody for the time being.

OpIndia Staff
Daryaganj
A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of 15 persons accused in the Daryaganj violence case during anti-CAA protests last week. The accused were arrested on Saturday after large scale arson and rioting took place during the protests at Daryaganj in Old Delhi on Friday.

Dismissing the bail pleas filed by the accused persons, the court said that there are substantial grounds for keeping them in judicial custody for the time being. Citing the reason for their detention, the court noted that the rioters had assaulted Delhi police officials, pelted stones, and obstructed police in doing their duties. The court also said that all 15 persons were arrested from the spot during the act of violence, and violence for any reason can’t be justified. As the further probe is underway, the accused needed to kept in judicial custody, the court said. The court sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.

Read- Bhim Army chief defies police ban, leads protest march from Jama Masjid, detained after trying to escape: Report

On Friday during the anti-CAA protests, a large number of protesters had resorted to violence, breaking police barricades and pelting stones at policemen. They also set ablaze private vehicles parked on the road. A total of 42 people, including policemen, were injured in the violence. Around forty persons were detained after the violence, and from them, 15 were arrested. They were charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from duty. The detained persons also included eight minors, who were released on Saturday.

The Delhi court had sent the 15 persons to two days of judicial custody onj Saturday and had refused to hear their bail plea. Today the court extended their judicial custody by two weeks after the expiry of the two-day custody.

