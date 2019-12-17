Wednesday, December 18, 2019
10 people with criminal background arrested over Jamia Nagar riots in Delhi, not a single bullet fired by Police

Two FIRs are registered for property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests in Delhi's Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamia university is located.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police arrests 10 in Jamia Nagar riots (image: IndianExpress)
Delhi Police arrested 10 people with criminal background in connection with the Jamia Nagar riots that took place in the national capital over the weekend. According to police no student has been arrested and not a single bullet was fired by Delhi Police during the Jamia riots. The police is also tracking other anti-social elements who were involved in the rioting. The ten arrested are reportedly ‘history sheeters’.

Read: Mischief mongers spread rumours of death of a student at Jamia protests, Shakir, the ‘dead’ student, is actually alive

