Delhi Police arrested 10 people with criminal background in connection with the Jamia Nagar riots that took place in the national capital over the weekend. According to police no student has been arrested and not a single bullet was fired by Delhi Police during the Jamia riots. The police is also tracking other anti-social elements who were involved in the rioting. The ten arrested are reportedly ‘history sheeters’.

Two FIRs are registered for property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamia university is located. The protests where some students also participated turned violent when some rioters set buses on fire and resorted to stone-pelting. The Delhi Police swung into action and lathicharged and used tear-gas to control the rioting mob.