The counting of votes in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections is currently underway. In Jharkhand, the alliance of JMM, Congress and the RJD is currently above the half-way mark. The BJP, as the single largest party, is at 27. It’s a good time to visit, perhaps, the constituencies at which the scions of the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar held rallies.

Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies in the state as part of the Congress’ campaign. He addressed rallies at Simdega, Barkagaon, Ranchi, Rajmahal and Mahagama Vidhan Sabha Constituencies. In contrast, Priyanka Gandhi addressed just one rally at Pakur constituency.

Mahagama

Mahagama is considered a BJP bastion. Congress candidate Deepika Pandey Singh is trailing from Mahagama Constituency as per early trends. The BJP candidate Ashok Kumar has over 50% of the votes, as per the latest ECI trends. The margin is around 3,400 votes.

Simdega

At Simdega, Shradhanand Besra of BJP is leading against Congress’s Bhushan Bara as per the latest ECI trends. The margin of the BJP’s lead is just under 4,000 votes.

Barkagaon

Congress is leading comfortably in Barkagaon. Amba Prasad is ahead of her closest rival, Roshan Lal Choudhary of the AJSU, by over 6,000 votes. The BJP is trailing the Congress candidate by nearly 9,000 votes.

Ranchi

At Ranchi, it’s the BJP candidate Chandreshwar Prasad Singh who is leading against the JMM-Congress alliance candidate Mahua Maji. As per latest ECI trends, the BJP’s lead extends beyond 10,600 votes.

Rajmahal

The BJP is leading currently at Rajmahal, a seat it had won in 2014. Anant Kumar Ojha leads with 44.39% of the votes counted thus far while JMM candidate Ketabuddin Sekh has only 28.4%. The margin is just over 4,000 votes.

Pakur

In Pakur, BJP’s Veni Prasad Gupta is currently trailing against the Congress party’s Alamgir Alam. Congress has about 30,000 votes while the BJP has about 24,000 votes. The AJSU could well be playing spoilsport for the BJP, it has garnered over 11,000 votes.

What the trends say

Thus, out of the six constituencies where the scions of the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar addressed rallies, the BJP is leading in four and the JMM+ alliance in two as per the latest ECI trends.