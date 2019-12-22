Anti-CAA protests: Mayawati alleges Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar got himself jailed to cut into BSP votes in upcoming Delhi elections

Dalit leader and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took to Twitter to warn BSP supporters against supporting Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

1. दलितों का आम मानना है कि भीम आर्मी का चन्द्रशेखर, विरोधी पार्टियों के हाथों खेलकर खासकर बी.एस.पी. के मज़बूत राज्यों में षड़यन्त्र के तहत चुनाव के करीब वहाँ पार्टी के वोटों को प्रभावित करने वाले मुद्दे पर, प्रदर्शन आदि करके फिर जबरन जेल चला जाता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 22, 2019

Taking a veiled dig on Congress, the BSP chief tweeted that “Dalits believe that Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar is playing by the hands of ‘Opposition parties’ and conspiring to cut into BSP votes since elections are near.” She tweeted that he has got himself jailed to influence people against BSP and in favour of other parties.

3. अतः पार्टी के लोगों से अपील है कि वे ऐसे सभी स्वार्थी तत्वों, संगठनों व पार्टियों से हमेशा सचेत रहें। वैसे ऐसे तत्वों को पार्टी कभी लेती नहीं है, चाहे वे कितना प्रयास क्यों ना कर ले? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 22, 2019

She further tweeted that while he is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, he went to Delhi’s Jama Masjid to protest against the CAA and got himself arrested by police because Delhi Assembly elections are round the corner. “Hence, I appeal to the party workers that they should stay away from the selfish people with ulterior motives. This is why the party never takes in such people, no matter how hard they try,” she tweeted.

After his release from his arrest over the agitations during the Ravidas Temple incident, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had extended a hand of friendship towards BSP supremo Mayawati asking her to come together to fight against the BJP. Chandrashekhar, who refers to Mayawati as ‘Bua’ or aunt, had written an open letter to Mayawati asking her to join him in a discussion over strengthening the Bahujan movement to fight the incumbent BJP government for its alleged anti-Dalit policies. However, the BSP chief had rejected the offer as BSP thought it was Azad’s ‘ploy to create confusion among Dalits’.

On Friday, he had surfaced at the Jama Masjid in Delhi dramatically defying a ban on protests amidst heavy police presence. Azad was seen holding up a copy of the preamble of the constitution along with posters of BR Ambedkar as he led his supporters in a protest inside the gates of the Jama Masjid just after Friday prayers. As per reports, Delhi Police had detained Azad first near Jama Masjid, but he managed to slip away. Later he was detained near Daryaganj.