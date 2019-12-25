Despite police clarification, fear-mongers continue to spread lie about cops vacating hostels in north Delhi

The Delhi police on Thursday clarified that the video and images claiming police is shutting down PGs and hostels in North Delhi near Delhi University campus are fake.

Fake messages are circulating in social media on closure of PGs/Hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area. We have registered a case against these fake messages. Appeal to all citizens to not believe these rumours. @DelhiPolice — DCP North West Delhi (@DCPNWestDelhi) December 25, 2019

A video has gone viral on social media of Delhi Police officials asking students in Mukherjee Nagar in North Delhi to vacate their hostels from December 25 to January 2 and return home. Additionally, pictures of the notice pasted on the institutes in the Mukherjee Nagar area are also going viral.

The police clarified that the images that have gone viral were doctored in order to create disturbance in the area. Asserting that a case has been registered against these fake messages the Delhi police urged citizens to not fall for such fallacious news and propaganda.

According to DCP North West Vijyanta Arya, the police have registered a case against fake messages and are also writing to the social media platforms to remove the video as its content has been edited. He further added that no instruction has been given by the Delhi Police to arrest anyone. Reportedly, the Delhi Police has registered a case at Mukherjee Nagar police station with the fake pamphlet that went viral.

In the viral video, the ACP of the Model Town, Ajit Kumar, could be heard asking the crowd surrounding him to return to their homes and take a “winter break”. Mukherjee Nagar is an area inhabited by a lot of outstation students who have moved to Delhi in order to study in one of the universities or to prepare for competitive exams like UPSC. However, Delhi Police has said that the said video is fake.

ये वीडियो का दूसरा भाग, जिसमें मुखर्जी नगर के इंद्रा विकास में धमकाया जा रहा है कि 24 के शाम से 2 जनवरी तक सब बंद रहेगा।@DCPNWestDelhi आप की पुलिस बता रही है कि “एक मिनट लगता है FIR होने में” मैं मीडिया बंधुओं को मुखर्जी नगर आमंत्रित करता हूँ आएं और ग्राउंड रिपोर्टिंग करें। pic.twitter.com/SVsORN2ky8 — Govind Mishra (@_govindmishra) December 25, 2019

Along with that images had also gone viral where it said that Mukherjee Nagar Police Station has advised students to vacate their PG rooms by 24th December.

.@DelhiPolice kindly verify if attached notice has been issued by SHO, Mukherjee Nagar. It is causing a lot of confusion. Please confirm if it’s authentic. pic.twitter.com/PwfXVCon5N — Anjali Bhardwaj (@AnjaliB_) December 24, 2019

However, despite police clarification that no such action is being initiated by the cops, the propagandists continued to indulge in fear-mongering.

Kavita Krishnan, a communist leader who doubles up as full-time protestor, was quick to share the video claiming that the video was not fake, asserting that this video was ‘verified’ by her.

Btw police is trying to shoot the messenger and file cases against those sharing this news, saying it is “fake”. We’ve verified, it is NOT fake. The video isn’t fake either, guy would have to be an award winning actor to be such a convincing Delhi Police cop. https://t.co/TWFF8EwYRO — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) December 25, 2019

Expelled AAP leader and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav also took to Twitter to share the alleged doctored video asking the Delhi police for clarifications. Incidentally, Yogendra Yadav was amongst the recusant leftist gang which had actively participated in organising anti-CAA riots and incited the mob to resort to severe violence and vandalism by spreading falsehood against the newly introduced law. Notably, he was also detained by the Delhi Police for the same.

Can @DelhiPolice please confirm this. Are these official orders? Under which provision of law?

If not, can you please issue a formal denial and take action against the police officials. pic.twitter.com/deqYABkZLs — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 25, 2019

Only recently, OpIndia had exposed how NSUI (Congress’ student wing), Swarajya Abhiyaan and the Left were hand in gloves trying to foment trouble on the 19th of December by instigating and coordinating several protests across the nation. That plan seems to have been put into motion with several parties, politicians and political workers trying to foment trouble despite section 144 being imposed in several places to ensure violence does not break out in the country, thus, fuelling the protests further.