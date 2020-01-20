Monday, January 20, 2020
Home Government and Policy All you need to know about how Amazon and Flipkart are abusing the market rules and how Govt is plugging loopholes
Government and PolicyNews Reports

All you need to know about how Amazon and Flipkart are abusing the market rules and how Govt is plugging loopholes

India’s antitrust chief Ashok Kumar Gupta told Reuters on Tuesday that big e-commerce companies in India should not offer deep discounts which can potentially hurt and small-scale brick and mortar retailers in India.

Nupur J Sharma
All you need to know about how Amazon and Flipkart are abusing the market rules and how Govt is plugging loopholes
Source: Fox News
Engagements250

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon Inc and the owner of Washington Post visited India for a tour even as several small traders are planning to stage protests against the retail giant for distorting the local market. India’s antitrust chief Ashok Kumar Gupta told Reuters on Tuesday that big e-commerce companies in India should not offer deep discounts which can potentially hurt and small-scale brick and mortar retailers in India.

Amidst the ruckus, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had decided not to meet the WaPo owner Jeff Bezos during his three-day India visit. Following that, Prime Minister Modi too did not meet Jeff Bezos personally. Under such circumstances, the government has issued a detailed clarification of its views over the matter.

What are the main issues with Amazon and Flipkart operations in India?

As pointed out in the recent Competition Commission of India (CCI) order of Jan 13, 2020, the four main concerns regarding Amazon and Flipkart operations in India are deep discounting, preferred sellers on the marketplaces, preferential listing/promotion of private labels and exclusive launch of mobile phones.

Let us take these issues one by one. How do Amazon and Flipkart engage in deep discounting and how is it anti-competitive?

- Ad - - article resumes -

Both Flipkart and Amazon continue to make losses. Flipkart India Pvt Ltd had a turnover of Rs. 30,931 Cr and loss of Rs 3,835 Cr in the fiscal year ended 2019. This shows Flipkart is burning cash through deep discounts. It is subsidizing prices for their multiple seller entities. At Amazon, seller services losses are to the tune of 5,685 Cr. It is observed that there is deep discounting and it is used for subsidizing vendors.

Also, as mentioned in the CCI order, communications sent by Flipkart and Amazon to their sellers reveal that they are incurring a part of the discounts offered during the big sale events like the Big Billion Days (BBD) of Flipkart and the Great Indian Festival of Amazon. Certain smartphone brands/models are available at significantly discounted prices on these platforms and are sold largely through the sellers identified, as the platforms’ ‘preferred sellers’. This hurts competition in a negative way as retailers in phone business are not able to compete with the heavy discounts offered by these marketplaces due to their access to global funds.

What does ‘Preferred sellers on the marketplace’ mean and how does it hurt competition?

Both Amazon and Flipkart have their own set of preferred sellers and these preferred sellers have nexus with the e-commerce platforms either by way of direct or indirect ownership or some understanding. It can be seen that there appears to be an exclusive partnership between smartphone manufacturers and e-commerce platforms for the exclusive launch of smartphone brands. This means that certain sellers are given benefits which may restrict actual competition on the platform. This hurts competition as it does not allow other sellers to be listed similarly.

Is there a Preferential listing/promotion of private labels on Flipkart and Amazon?

Flipkart lends the word “Assured Seller” to the products sold by its preferred sellers such as Vision Star, Flashstar Commerce and Flashtech Retail and allegedly creates a bias in favour of preferred sellers to the detriment of other sellers. Amazon lends the word “Fulfilled” to the products sold by preferred sellers and further allegedly creates search bias by listing its preferred sellers in the first few pages of the search results. The products sold by Cloudtail India and Appario Retail allegedly dominate the first few pages of search results. This clearly indicates that there is a Preferential listing/promotion of private labels on Flipkart and Amazon.

What does the Exclusive launch of mobile phones mean and how does it impact Indian businesses?

Mobile manufacturing companies like One Plus, OPPO, and Samsung have exclusively launched several of their models on Amazon. Similarly, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi etc., have exclusively launched several of their models on Flipkart. In 2018, Flipkart launched 67 mobile phones and Amazon launched 45 mobile phones exclusively on its platform. This has the potential to negatively impact small retail shops selling mobile phones.

How is the Government Plugging the loopholes and are the practices in violation of Indian Law?

These seem to be prima facie a matter of violation of competition law and therefore the Director-General of Competition Commission of India has ordered an investigation into the same in its order of Jan 13, 2020. Also, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is looking at the FDI aspect of the matter.

The FDI Policy is clear on the matter and from 2000 has stated that FDI up to 100% is permitted for e-commerce activities but such companies would engage only in business to business (B2B) e-commerce and not in retail trading. In fact in 2019 January, too, the Government had issued a clarification on its press note 2 of 2018, which clarified that B2C e-commerce, which is multi-brand retail through the inventory-based model, has all along remained prohibited for FDI. Along with this, the Government is engaged in taking to these marketplaces to ensure proper compliance with Indian law in both letter and spirit.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing CAA and NRC, he also insulted Hindus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -
I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,111FansLike
222,363FollowersFollow
159,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com