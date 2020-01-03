Anti-CAA protests: After the PFI links were revealed, SIT says more than 15 Bangladeshis were involved in Delhi riots

The Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Crime Branch has made a shocking revelation about the involvement of more than 15 Bangladeshis in the Delhi riots that ensued following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the reports, these Bangladeshis were illegally living in Seemapuri area of Delhi. The police claim that following the Friday prayers on December 20, these illegal immigrants from Bangladesh joined the anti-CAA mob protests in Seemapuri. The police will soon raid and arrest those who have been identified by the SIT.

The SIT of the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case since Monday, will go to Tihar Jail and interrogate about 55 accused arrested in the Delhi riots case.

In addition to this, the Delhi Police have also claimed that 15 members of the Islamic fundamentalist- Popular Front of India (PFI), who allegedly participated in the Delhi riots during the anti-CAA protests will be soon questioned in the matter. The call details of the PFI members are being investigated to ascertain their whereabouts at the time of the Delhi riots.

The situation in Old Delhi and Seemapuri areas had turned uncontrollable on December 20 after groups of frenzied mobs took to the streets resorting to large scale arson and rioting against the CAA. Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in the northeast part of the national capital on December 20 (Friday).

A clash between police and protesters had ensued in Daryaganj, prompting police to use water cannon on the agitators, some of whom had turned violent and set ablaze a car.

The involvement of Bangladeshis in the violent riots that engulfed the National capital of the country on December 20, 2019, proves the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s contention that there are many illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries who are currently staying in India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the upper and the lower house of the parliament intends to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities- Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Buddhists from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.