Friday, January 3, 2020
Home News Reports Anti-CAA protests: After the PFI links were revealed, SIT says more than 15 Bangladeshis were involved in Delhi riots
News Reports

Anti-CAA protests: After the PFI links were revealed, SIT says more than 15 Bangladeshis were involved in Delhi riots

According to the reports, these Bangladeshis were illegally living in Seemapuri area of Delhi. The police claim that following the Friday prayers on December 20, these illegal immigrants from Bangladesh joined the anti-CAA mob protests in Seemapuri.

OpIndia Staff
SIT of Delhi Crime Branch reveals involvement of 15 Bangladeshis in inciting the Delhi riots
Riots in Seemapuri during anti-CAA protests(Source: Times of India)
Engagements125

The Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Crime Branch has made a shocking revelation about the involvement of more than 15 Bangladeshis in the Delhi riots that ensued following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the reports, these Bangladeshis were illegally living in Seemapuri area of Delhi. The police claim that following the Friday prayers on December 20, these illegal immigrants from Bangladesh joined the anti-CAA mob protests in Seemapuri. The police will soon raid and arrest those who have been identified by the SIT.

The SIT of the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case since Monday, will go to Tihar Jail and interrogate about 55 accused arrested in the Delhi riots case.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In addition to this, the Delhi Police have also claimed that 15 members of the Islamic fundamentalist- Popular Front of India (PFI), who allegedly participated in the Delhi riots during the anti-CAA protests will be soon questioned in the matter. The call details of the PFI members are being investigated to ascertain their whereabouts at the time of the Delhi riots.

Read: Delhi turns into a war zone as anti-CAA rioters now attack a school bus after ‘peaceful’ protest turned violent

The situation in Old Delhi and Seemapuri areas had turned uncontrollable on December 20 after groups of frenzied mobs took to the streets resorting to large scale arson and rioting against the CAA. Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in the northeast part of the national capital on December 20 (Friday).

A clash between police and protesters had ensued in Daryaganj, prompting police to use water cannon on the agitators, some of whom had turned violent and set ablaze a car.

Read: Delhi anti-CAA riot: Bone ossification test nails lies of one of the rioters claiming to be juvenile, court rules the accused is not minor

The involvement of Bangladeshis in the violent riots that engulfed the National capital of the country on December 20, 2019, proves the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s contention that there are many illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries who are currently staying in India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the upper and the lower house of the parliament intends to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities- Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Buddhists from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Congress MP threatens Governor Arif Mohammad Khan after he denounced anti-CAA resolution passed in Kerala: Read what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP K Muraleedharan threatens Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on his pro-CAA remarks
Congress MP from Kerala, K Muraleedharan threatened governor Arif Mohammad Khan, saying he won't be able to walk on the streets if doesn't resign
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,684FansLike
212,824FollowersFollow
147,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com