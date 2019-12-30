After going through the bone ossification test report of one of the accused in the anti-CAA riots in Delhi last week, who had claimed to be a minor, a Delhi court on Monday dismissed his claims.

Adjourning the hearing in the Seemapuri anti-CAA riots case, in which the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Rajbir Singh had suffered a head injury due to stone-pelting, till January 6, 2020, the Delhi court said that it did not find the accused to be a minor and said that it will hear his bail petition on the basis of merit on the next date.

Seemapuri violence case: After the bone ossification test of the accused, Delhi Court has found that the accused is not a minor. https://t.co/ZHT3hyFcA5 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

The court was hearing the bail petition moved by one of the accused who claimed to be a juvenile following which he was asked to be kept separately.

The court had earlier on Friday allowed the police to carry out a bone ossification test to ascertain the age of an accused, arrested in connection with a violent protest at Seemapuri against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, as that person had claimed to be juvenile.

During the hearing, the court noted that the documents submitted by the counsel for the accused to prove his age were not valid as they were certificates issued by a Madrasa where he studied. The police said no other identity proof was available with them and hence bone ossification should be done to ascertain his age.

The court then directed the Medical Superintendent of GTB hospital to conduct the test on December 28 and asked the police to submit the report by December 30. Accordingly the test report was submitted with the court today which proved that the person is not minor.

The situation in Old Delhi and Seemapuri areas had turned uncontrollable last week after groups of frenzied mobs took to the streets resorting to large scale arson and rioting against the CAA. Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in the northeast part of the national capital on December 20 (Friday). A clash between police and protesters had ensued in Daryaganj, prompting police to use water cannon on the agitators, some of whom had turned violent and set ablaze a car.

The Delhi Police had arrested 27 people in connection with the anti-CAA riots that took place in Daryaganj and Seemapuri areas. Police had arrested 16 people, including Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar, in connection with the violence that took place in Daryaganj on December 20 and 11 were arrested from Seemapuri.

Following the arrest, a Delhi court had sent all 27 people to 14 days judicial custody. While the court had on December 23 dismissed the bail application of the persons accused in the Daryaganj violence case, it had ordered a bone ossification test for one of the accused arrested from Seemapuri area after he applied for bail claiming juvenility.