Monday, December 30, 2019
Home News Reports Delhi anti-CAA riot: Bone ossification test nails lies of one of the rioters claiming to be juvenile, court rules the accused is not minor
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi anti-CAA riot: Bone ossification test nails lies of one of the rioters claiming to be juvenile, court rules the accused is not minor

The situation in Delhi had turned uncontrollable last week after mob took to the streets resorting to large scale arson and rioting against the CAA

OpIndia Staff
Engagements19

After going through the bone ossification test report of one of the accused in the anti-CAA riots in Delhi last week, who had claimed to be a minor, a Delhi court on Monday dismissed his claims.

Adjourning the hearing in the Seemapuri anti-CAA riots case, in which the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Rajbir Singh had suffered a head injury due to stone-pelting, till January 6, 2020, the Delhi court said that it did not find the accused to be a minor and said that it will hear his bail petition on the basis of merit on the next date.

The court was hearing the bail petition moved by one of the accused who claimed to be a juvenile following which he was asked to be kept separately.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The court had earlier on Friday allowed the police to carry out a bone ossification test to ascertain the age of an accused, arrested in connection with a violent protest at Seemapuri against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, as that person had claimed to be juvenile.

During the hearing, the court noted that the documents submitted by the counsel for the accused to prove his age were not valid as they were certificates issued by a Madrasa where he studied. The police said no other identity proof was available with them and hence bone ossification should be done to ascertain his age.

The court then directed the Medical Superintendent of GTB hospital to conduct the test on December 28 and asked the police to submit the report by December 30. Accordingly the test report was submitted with the court today which proved that the person is not minor.

The situation in Old Delhi and Seemapuri areas had turned uncontrollable last week after groups of frenzied mobs took to the streets resorting to large scale arson and rioting against the CAA. Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in the northeast part of the national capital on December 20 (Friday). A clash between police and protesters had ensued in Daryaganj, prompting police to use water cannon on the agitators, some of whom had turned violent and set ablaze a car.

The Delhi Police had arrested 27 people in connection with the anti-CAA riots that took place in Daryaganj and Seemapuri areas. Police had arrested 16 people, including Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar, in connection with the violence that took place in Daryaganj on December 20 and 11 were arrested from Seemapuri.

Following the arrest, a Delhi court had sent all 27 people to 14 days judicial custody. While the court had on December 23 dismissed the bail application of the persons accused in the Daryaganj violence case, it had ordered a bone ossification test for one of the accused arrested from Seemapuri area after he applied for bail claiming juvenility.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Anti-CAA protests: Kerala Church holds IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala: Church opens its doors to IUML organised Namaz after Youth Congress leader and AIPC State President convinced Church
The Kerala Church in Ernakulam allowed anti-CAA Muslim protestors to offer namaz at its premises
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,202FansLike
211,258FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com