Delhi turns into a war zone as anti-CAA rioters now attack a school bus after ‘peaceful’ protest turned violent

As per reports, police had to resort to tear gas after 'peaceful protestors' pelted stones at them, injuring police officials including Additional DCP RP Meena.

The violent ‘peaceful’ protests in Delhi continue as anti-CAA rioters set fire to a school bus in Delhi’s Seelampur area.

In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, the rioters can be seen beating up policemen.

A Police post was also set on fire by the mob along with police and private motorcycles. Drone cameras were brought in to assess the rioters.

The mob reportedly taunted the policemen to run after them following which they pelted stones at them.

Last week, the protests held in Jamia Nagar in New Delhi had turned violent following which the police had to use force to bring the situation under control. Communal slogans like ‘Hinduon se azaadi‘ were also chanted during the protests. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was also seen leading the protests.

