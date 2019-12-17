Delhi turns into a war zone as anti-CAA rioters now attack a school bus after ‘peaceful’ protest turned violent

The violent ‘peaceful’ protests in Delhi continue as anti-CAA rioters set fire to a school bus in Delhi’s Seelampur area.

In Seelampur today, 2 buses attacked by mob. The yellow one is a school bus. Eyewitness says on record we were marching against #CAA peacefully when some masked men started the violence. pic.twitter.com/XM6Hc9O3Nf — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) December 17, 2019

In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, the rioters can be seen beating up policemen.

पुलिस को मार मार कर दौड़ाया जा रहा हैं पत्थर, लाठी और पिटाई की जा रही हैं ये सीलमपुर हैं कल इनको बचाने के लिए वकील खड़े हो जाएंगे, पत्रकार खड़े हो जाएंगे pic.twitter.com/ETe1QUEfeg — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 17, 2019

As per reports, police had to resort to tear gas after ‘peaceful protestors’ pelted stones at them, injuring police officials including Additional DCP RP Meena.

दिल्ली के सीलमपुर में पर्दशनकारियों ने पुलिस पर पथराव किया। पथराव में Acp गोकुलपुरी, Addl Dcp RP Meena समेत कई पुलिसवाले घायल हुये। पुलिस ने भीड़ को हटाने के लिये लाठीचार्ज और TearShells चलाये। #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/93IermLKOg — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) December 17, 2019

A Police post was also set on fire by the mob along with police and private motorcycles. Drone cameras were brought in to assess the rioters.

#Policepost #Seelampur set on fire. Both police & private motorcycles set on fire. Mob sets police post/booth on fire. Situation grim. Drone camera now brought in for assessment of rioters numbers – the drone camera brings real time images of the mob assembly. Aggressive rioters. — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) December 17, 2019

The mob reportedly taunted the policemen to run after them following which they pelted stones at them.

Last week, the protests held in Jamia Nagar in New Delhi had turned violent following which the police had to use force to bring the situation under control. Communal slogans like ‘Hinduon se azaadi‘ were also chanted during the protests. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was also seen leading the protests.