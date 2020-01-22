Inspired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, man names his son ‘Congress’

In a bizarre development, a man in Udaipur, Vinod Jain, who works as a media officer at the office of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, named his second son ‘Congress’, after the Indian National Congress political party.

Explaining the rationale behind naming his son as ‘Congress’, Vinod asserted that his entire family is associated with the Congress party and it was totally appropriate that he named his son after the political party that his family has deep ties with. He also stated that he would like his offspring to maintain his family tradition and continue to serve the Congress party.

Vinod also added that he is deeply inspired by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and would want his son to pursue political career when he comes of his age. “I am inspired by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and I would like my son to initiate his political career when he turns 18 and play an active role in the Congress party,” Jain said.

Vinod claimed that some of his family members had reservations about naming his son ‘Congress’ so he determinedly waited until they all came around it. Vinod’s son was born in July and it took months for Vinod to obtain his birth certificate issued by the state government reads his son’s name as ‘Congress Jain’.

Congress Jain, born in July 2019, is Vinod’s second child, born 18 years after his first girl child.