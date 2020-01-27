A 40-year-old BJP leader Vijaya Raghu was reportedly hacked to death in Trichy, Tamil Nadu early morning on Monday. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM today morning.

Reportedly, he went to a tea-shop when three assailants attacked him with sickles. On seeing the violence, the people present there dispersed.

Read: Ramalingam murder case: NIA arrests Myden Ahmed Shali, head of the ‘Dawah’ team linked to PFI

The police has currently initiated investigation and CCTV footage is being examined. BJP leader Raghu was the zonal secretary of the party at Palakarai in Tamil Nadu. BJP cadres held protests outside Trichy government hospital demanding action against the assailants. However, on police assurance, the agitators withdrew the protests.