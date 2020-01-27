Monday, January 27, 2020
Tamil Nadu: BJP leader hacked to death by sickles, CCTV footage being examined to catch the assailants

BJP cadres held protests outside Trichy government hospital demanding action against the assailants. However, on police assurance, the agitators withdrew the protests. 

BJP leader hacked to death in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu
A 40-year-old BJP leader Vijaya Raghu was reportedly hacked to death in Trichy, Tamil Nadu early morning on Monday. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM today morning.

Reportedly, he went to a tea-shop when three assailants attacked him with sickles. On seeing the violence, the people present there dispersed.

The police has currently initiated investigation and CCTV footage is being examined. BJP leader Raghu was the zonal secretary of the party at Palakarai in Tamil Nadu. BJP cadres held protests outside Trichy government hospital demanding action against the assailants. However, on police assurance, the agitators withdrew the protests.

