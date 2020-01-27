Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Tamil Nadu: BJP leader hacked to death by sickles, party says his pro-CAA views may have led to his gruesome murder

BJP cadres held protests outside Trichy government hospital demanding action against the assailants. However, on police assurance, the agitators withdrew the protests. 

A 40-year-old BJP leader Vijaya Raghu was reportedly hacked to death in Trichy, Tamil Nadu early morning on Monday. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM today morning.

Reportedly, he went to a tea-shop when three assailants attacked him with sickles. On seeing the violence, the people present there dispersed.

Read: Ramalingam murder case: NIA arrests Myden Ahmed Shali, head of the ‘Dawah’ team linked to PFI

The police has currently initiated investigation and CCTV footage is being examined. BJP leader Raghu was the zonal secretary of the party at Palakarai in Tamil Nadu. BJP cadres held protests outside Trichy government hospital demanding action against the assailants. However, on police assurance, the agitators withdrew the protests. While News 18 claims that Police sources claim it was personal animosity that led to the murder state BJP VP Subramanian has said that his pro-CAA views may have been the reason behind the gruesome murder.

