Monday, January 27, 2020
Home Crime Chennai: Plan to attack on economist and Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy's house foiled, 2 arrested
CrimeNews Reports

Chennai: Plan to attack on economist and Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy’s house foiled, 2 arrested

Chennai police have reportedly arrested 2 men belonging to a Tamil extremist group following the attack attempt on Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy's house.

OpIndia Staff
House of Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy attacked in Chennai, 2 arrested
(Photo Credits: Outlook India and EPS)
Engagements191

On Sunday, a group of 9 miscreants reportedly tried to attack the house of S Gurumurthy, the editor of Thuglak magazine in Mylapore, Chennai at around 3:30 a.m. Gurumurthy took to Twitter later to inform about the incident.

As per reports, 9 men had tried to barge into the former journalist’s house in Mylapore when the guard on duty was alerted by barking dogs in the house. Seeing the guard approaching, the man allegedly fled, on bikes that were waiting for them.

CCTV footage has revealed one of the masked intruders was carrying a suspicious bag. Other reports have stated that the men might have been carrying petrol bombs

- Ad - - article resumes -

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, S Nelson, said “The house was under security cover. The unidentified men reached the area and were roaming around the house, evoking suspicion. When they tried to enter the house with a suspicious item in the bag, the personnel tried to accost them, following which they ran.”

The Commissioner of Police also informed that around five men approached the house while the remaining four were on their bikes. Earlier, on Monday, S Gurumurthy tweeted that the police have now arrested 2 assailants belonging to an extremist Tamil group. Moreover, he expressed his gratitude to the police for their reassurance and swift action.

The Tughlaq magazine had recently decided to re-publish its articles dating back to Periyar’s Salem rally in 1971 after superstar Rajnikanth spoke about it in the magazine’s event. During the rally, it is alleged that naked pictures of Lord Ram and Sita were garlanded with slippers. This drew the ire of the Periyarists and the DMK who had demanded an apology from the superstar over his statement.

Read: Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after a complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

Rajnikanth had refused to retract or apologise over his statement.

It is, however, not the first time that Gurumurthy has been under threat. The noted journalist shared that a man named Fakruddin arrested by police in 2013 had confessed that he intended to shoot Gurumurthy. There was also another attempt to break into his by a masked man in 2014. The noted journalist and economist has stated that he was advised by NSA Ajit Doval after the incident over his security arrangements.

Gurumurthy has also stated that security threats are not new for him and he has faced them since the 1980s. He had been closely associated with Indian Express’ founder Ramnath Goenka. Gurumurthy rose to national prominence when he and Goenka took on the Reliance Industries in the 1980s. Gurumurthy and Goenka ran a series of exposes on the crony capitalism and policy influencing practised in the polyester industries.

Gurumurthy was also the key person who had brought the dubious financial dealings of the Chidambaram family to highlight. He had exposed Karthi Chidambaram‘s links with the Advantage Strategic Consultancy Pvt Ltd and brought the numerous proxies and benamis used by the Chidambaram family out in the open.

An RSS ideologue since his early days, Gurumurthy is also the chairman of the think tank Vivekananda International Foundation, a visiting faculty in IIT Bombay and a distinguished professor in Sastra University.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Rajnikant age, raijnikath movie, raijnikath family

Big Story

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Four low-intensity blasts rock Assam on India's 71st Republic Day days after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from rest of the country.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,915FansLike
225,113FollowersFollow
165,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com