Uttar Pradesh minister slams actor-director Nandita Das’s Shaheen Bagh remark, claims ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang present in Bollywood too

Lashing out at actor-director Nandita Das over her recent Shaheen Bagh remark, Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said that a ‘tukde-tukde’ gang is present in Bollywood too. The minister also asserted that the people in the film industry speaking against the amended citizenship law either have hidden political motives behind it or are being provoked by Opposition parties.

“Those from Bollywood speaking against CAA have political motives and are provoked by political parties. Thye should read CAA before speaking. We are not taking anyone’s citizenship, but giving citizenship to those persecuted. They are also being misled. But there is also a Tukde Tukde in Bollywood,” Sharma said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Shrikant Sharma was responding to remarks made by actor-director Nandita Das, who said that Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh will be replicated as she backed the anti-CAA agitation.

Nandita Das on CAA:

Exhorting people to speak up against CAA and lauding those who have been agitating against it over the past one month, actor-director Nandita Das said on Thursday that more places like Shaheen Bagh are coming up across the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival, Das furthered: “They (government) are asking those who have been living here for four generations to prove that they are Indians. This is very sad. I think everyone should speak up.

“The actor said the protests against the CAA and the NRC are “spontaneous” and no political parties are involved in them.”These are led by ‘students’ and common people. The youth has created hope in the country. Every other place is becoming a Shaheen Bagh now, and I think as human beings, we should speak up against these laws,” Das said.

Das exclaiming that ‘no political parties are involved’ is surprising as now there are sufficient proves that many leaders belonging to various political parties like Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party have been instrumental in provoking the Muslim mobs who have been unleashing violence across the country in the name of ‘peaceful protests’.

She went on to say that with the economic slowdown, growing unemployment rate, and now with the CAA and the NRC, the country has become a topic of discussion across the world as “people are being divided on the basis of religion”.

Notably, Nandita Das is the daughter of painter Jatin Das, who was accused of sexual misconduct. The filmmaker who otherwise on various previous occasions has taken a tough stance against sexual harassment and spoken vociferously against working with those people who are accused of sexual misconduct against women had then maintained a stoic silence on the allegations meted out at her father. She later termed it as ‘allegations just to dilute the MeToo movement’.

The select few in the Indian film fraternity, who like to brand themselves as ‘concerned secular citizens’, are known for their selective outrage. The usual low IQ Bollywood entertainers, who had come in support of JNU students who were beaten up by masked leftist goons at the JNU campus, are the ones who, without actually knowing the nitty-gritty’s of the CAA and NRC, are ending up spreading falsehood and fear amongst the common citizens who tend to look up at these ‘stars’ and often make the mistake of taking them at face value.