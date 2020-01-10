Friday, January 10, 2020
Complaint filed in Aligarh police station over 'Yogi teri kabar khudegi, AMU ke dharti par' slogans: Watch the video

Responding to the video of the slogans being shared, Aligarh police had responded that a complaint has been lodged and further investigation is under-way.

OpIndia Staff
Complaint filed in Aligarh police station over 'Yogi teri kabar khudegi, AMU ke dharti par' slogans: Watch the video
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
The anti-CAA riots have raged on in India for the past few weeks with Uttar Pradesh taking the major brunt of it. Islamist mobs had gone on a rampage in the state with several radicals belonging to the Islamist organisation PFI being arrested as well. Now, a complaint has been lodged with the Aligarh police station regarding certain slogans that were chanted against Yogi Adityanath in Aligarh Muslim University. The shocking slogan in the video from AMU says ‘Yogi teri kabar khudegi, AMU ki dharti par’.

Responding to the video of the slogans being shared, Aligarh police had responded that a complaint has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

Tweet by Aligarh police

The video of the ‘Yogi teri kabar khudegi, AMU ki dharti pe’ slogan being raised in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was uploaded by a journalist called Abhay Pratap Singh.

It was in response to this video that the Aligarh Police had responded saying that a complaint had already been lodged regarding the slogans raised in AMU and further investigation was on.

Earlier, the students and the mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had unleashed violent riots against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15. The violent rioters had broken a police cordon and fought pitched battles with the security personnel.

Read: ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh: The true face of anti-CAA protests and what these slogans mean

DGP Singh had informed that 16-17 policemen had received injuries in the violent clashes with students. The police had to fire tear gas shells. The UP Police had also shared images on Twitter where they said the AMU Proctoral team was trying to block the gates and prevent AMU students from going out. The police team, they said, was at AMU circle at that time.

It was reported on January 1st that the Aligarh police has decided to book twelve rioters, including two erstwhile students’ union office-bearers, under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goonda Act for instigating the Muslim mob.

Read: Delhi: ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ slogans raised at Jamia Nagar where anti-CAB protesters set buses on fire

The Uttar Pradesh police have identified five ex-students through the CCTV footage of December 15, which was provided by the AMU authorities. He said all the five have a criminal history and “are a threat to peace” in the district.

The former students have been identified as Huzaifa Amir, former secretary of the students union, Hamza Sufiyan, former vice president of the students union, Nadeem Ansari, Aamir, Mintoe, and Sarjil Usmani. In addition to these five, the name of AMU’s students’ union president Salman Imtiaz is also included in the FIR.

Among these, Hamza Sufiyan and Huzaifa Amir had been rusticated by the university administration for five years for creating ruckus at the vice chancellor’s office and for allegedly misbehaving with the varsity employees in July 2019.

Latest articles

