Friday, February 28, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Riots: Four bodies recovered from drains in North East Delhi so far, police continue search operations
News ReportsPolitics

Delhi Riots: Four bodies recovered from drains in North East Delhi so far, police continue search operations

The Delhi Police sought the help of local divers to fish out the bodies from the drains.

OpIndia Staff
Journalist Sagarika along with several other liberals demand Arvind Kejriwal to open relief fund to rebuild Mosque in Delhi
Rioters in Delhi stone-pelting at police(Source: India Today)
Engagements125

The Police have recovered four bodies from drains so far in North East Delhi in the aftermath of the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. The first body recovered from the drains was Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau official, on Wednesday. Three more bodies were recovered on Thursday. The Police sought the help of local divers to fish out the bodies from the drains.

A senior police officer told the Indian Express (IE), “We have found four bodies from drains in Northeast district. This is near areas where the violence took place on Monday and Tuesday. We have a list of missing persons in the area and are looking to identify the people. Local police teams have been deployed to search houses and buildings. The drains will be searched to check for more bodies.”

The bodies were identified by Thursday evening. One of the bodies was identified as Musharraf. He was found in the Chand Bagh drain. “We went everywhere but did not find him until someone known to Musharraf (35) told us that he was thrown into the drain. When we could not find him in the drain, we visited GTB Hospital on Thursday morning and found his body there,” Farheen, the deceased’s sister told Times of India.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

Another body has been identified as Mohsin. He was recovered from the Bhajanpura drain. “Around 5pm on Tuesday, he had to come to Bhajanpura for some work. A mob surrounded his car and asked him to remove his pants. He managed to call up one of his friends. But before anyone could do anything to save him, the men bashed him and threw him in a drain,” said Waris Ali Khan, Mohseen’s uncle.

A senior doctor at the GTB Hospital told IE, “The three bodies were brought around 10.30 am. The deceased must have faced horrible conditions before their bodies were dumped in the drain. All three bodies are half-decomposed. It seems like they died around two to three days ago. Prima facie, there are injuries on the head, face and chest. There might be some burn injuries as well. Everything will be confirmed after a post-mortem.”

The Delhi Police on Thursday released details of 37 people killed in the communal riots in the national capital. Among those who lost their lives, one was police personnel and another was an IB official, while the others are civilians. More than 200 people have been injured during the anti-Hindu CAA riots in New Delhi.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

AAP social media head claims AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was not present in his house, people point out him with lathi in a video

OpIndia Staff -
AAP councillor accused in IB sleuth Ankit Sharma's murder, sacks of stones, petrol bombs seen on his rooftop

Delhi riots: Petrol Bombs, crates of stones found stored on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s rooftop

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,285FansLike
239,720FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com