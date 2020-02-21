Friday, February 21, 2020
Home Politics Watch: Congress leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha spotted attending a wedding in Lahore
News ReportsPolitics

Watch: Congress leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha spotted attending a wedding in Lahore

The former BJP MP quit the party after he was denied ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency during the 2019 general elections. He later joined Congress and contested unsuccessfully from Patna Sahib. 

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha spotted attending a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan
Engagements454

Congress leader and Bollywood veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was recently caught on camera while attending a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

In a video shared by Pakistan-based Instagram channel “The Spotlight Moments”, Sinha was captured on camera while sitting next to Pakistani actress Reema Khan at a qawwali night. As per reports, Shatrughan Sinha was attending a wedding in Pakistan.

Read: Jaitley wishes luck to Congress on accepting Shatrughan Sinha, says ‘our problem is now yours’

- Ad - - article resumes -

The former BJP MP quit the party after he was denied ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency during the 2019 general elections. He later joined Congress and contested unsuccessfully from Patna Sahib.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:shatrughan sinha pakistan

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Leftist who heckled a journalist and asked him to sing Vande Mataram chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,374FansLike
235,676FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com