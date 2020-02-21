Congress leader and Bollywood veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was recently caught on camera while attending a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

In a video shared by Pakistan-based Instagram channel “The Spotlight Moments”, Sinha was captured on camera while sitting next to Pakistani actress Reema Khan at a qawwali night. As per reports, Shatrughan Sinha was attending a wedding in Pakistan.

The former BJP MP quit the party after he was denied ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency during the 2019 general elections. He later joined Congress and contested unsuccessfully from Patna Sahib.