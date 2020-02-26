Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Home News Reports United States pulls up Pakistan over the new social media restrictions
News Reports

United States pulls up Pakistan over the new social media restrictions

According to the new rules, the social media behemoths such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and others are required to build data servers in Pakistan, get officially registered and assign a representative who will be a point of contact for the government-constituted authority in Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
US State Department criticises Pakistan for enforcing new social media restrictions that may potentially stifle free speech
Representation Image(Source:marketingland.com)
Engagements103

Pakistan’s move to enforce new restrictions on social media platforms drew a sharp criticism from the United States which expressed deep concerns over the Pakistani action. The State Department said the move “could be a setback to freedom of expression & development of the digital economy.”

“New restrictions on social media platforms in #Pakistan could be a setback to freedom of expression & development of digital econ. Unfortunate if Pakistan discourages foreign investors & stifles domestic innovation in such a dynamic sector. Encourage discussion w/ stakeholders. AGW” read a tweet from the US State Department.

The statement from the US State Department came weeks after Pakistan approved new rules for regulating cyberspace which many claimed could be used to stifle dissent and free speech.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The contentious regulations that were approved by the Pakistani cabinet last month but were not made immediately public mandate social media organisations to help law enforcement agencies access data and to remove online content deemed unlawful.

The regulations also stated that those companies who do not abide by the rules would run the risk of being blocked online.

According to the new rules, the social media behemoths such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and others are required to build data servers in Pakistan, get officially registered and assign a representative who will be a point of contact for the government-constituted authority in Pakistan.

The rules mandate social media giants to set up data servers in Pakistan within a year and be liable to provide data of users found guilty of various crimes which includes targeting state institutions, disseminating fake news and hate speech, involving in online harassment, making statements that imperil national security or publishing blasphemous matter — to intelligence and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The Pakistani government authority has the sanction to flag objectionable content on the social media platforms to be taken down. If social media companies fail to comply within 15 days, the authority will have the imprimatur to suspend digital media companies’ services or levy a fine worth up to PKR 500 million.

However, on the other hand, undeterred by US criticism, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday responded back to the recent statement by American State Department representative Alice Wells over Pakistan’s social media regulation, saying Wells’ concerns were nonsensical.

Furthermore, Chaudhry further questioned why Well did not raise similar concerns when the United Kingdom and Singapore had enforced regulatory laws on social media websites.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
As liberals blame Kapil Mishra for the anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed 'Kaafirs' for Jihad

As ‘liberals’ blame Kapil Mishra for the Delhi anti-CAA riots in Delhi, here are 6 times when they blamed ‘Kaafirs’ for Jihad

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,780FansLike
238,141FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com