Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Home News Reports Arrested members of Islamic State's Khorasan wing wanted to replicate Colombo Terror Attack in Delhi
News ReportsPolitics

Arrested members of Islamic State’s Khorasan wing wanted to replicate Colombo Terror Attack in Delhi

The couple intended to achieve their desired objectives in the garb of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

OpIndia Staff
ISIS-linked terrorist couple accused of instigating anti-CAA protests and planning terror strikes detained from Okhla, Delhi
Engagements239

The Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police have uncovered a massive plot to replicate the Colombo-style Jihadist attacks in Delhi by a module of Islamic-State Khorasan Province (ISKP) after two members of the group were arrested on Sunday. As per a report by Times Now, the arrested members, who are a husband-wife couple, were planning to procure a potent chemical Triacetone triperoxide (TATP) for the purpose. The chemical is called the ‘Mother of Death’ by the Islamic State terrorists.

In April 2019, multiple blasts rocked Columbo, capital city of Sri Lanka, which left hundreds dead. The blasts took place in churches across Columbo, Sri Lanka’s capital, on Easter Sunday, which clearly meant the blasts were carried out to attack the Christians, the minorities, on their festival to cause maximum casualties.

The two members were also looking for handlers of a gun racket operating from Uttar Pradesh. The members are originally from Kashmir but had shifted to Delhi due to the government’s crackdown in the valley. In Delhi, they were trying to replicate a terror attack along the lines of the Colombo Terror Attack on Easter Sunday that led to the death of over 250 people.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It was earlier reported that the duo planned to carry out terror attacks within the country. The couple was also operating an OSINT account Kashmirosint on social media which was popular among researchers and the media. The couple intended to achieve their desired objectives in the garb of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

OpIndia Staff -
The couple behind the now-defunct Twitter handle 'Kashmirosint' was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday

NDTV’s Nidhi Razdan interacted regularly with Twitter account of ISIS suspects who instigated Muslims to join anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -

After Basant Utsav at Rabindra Bharati, school girls in West Bengal’s Malda desecrate another Rabindranath Tagore song with vulgar lyrics

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -

Meet the seven women achievers who took over PM Modi’s Twitter account on International Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan PM says no place for Indian Muslims in Pakistan

Pakistani Muslims abuse the Prime Minister Imran Khan for wishing Hindus a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -

The Tragedy of Licypriya: Read how her conman father took sociopathic clowns in the mainstream media for a ride

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

214,111FansLike
249,807FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com