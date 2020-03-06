Friday, March 6, 2020
Congress members regard Lok Sabha chair as the Pope of Vatican: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

This inane remark of his, however, boomeranged back at him as, JD(U) member Rajiv Ranjan Singh exclaimed that by referring to pickpockets, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was agreeing that the Congress members had made a mistake.

OpIndia Staff
Adhir ranjan chowdhury
Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seems to have come up with a baffling analogy as he sought revocation of the suspension of seven Congress MPs in Lok Sabha Friday. The Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said that the Congress members always regard chair in Lok Sabha as ‘Pope of Vatican’.

The Congress leader did not stop at that. He also said that a pickpocket cannot be sent to the gallows as he argued that the suspension of seven Congress members from the House was “disproportionate” and should be revoked.

Asking the house that on what basis the seven Congress members were suspended, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Jeb katua ko phansi ke takhte pe nahi chadaya ja sakta hai (a pickpocket cannot be sent to the gallows)”.

This inane remark of his, however, boomeranged back at him as, JD(U) member Rajiv Ranjan Singh exclaimed that by referring to pickpockets, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was agreeing that the Congress members had made a mistake. Moreover, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi retorted by saying that “It is strange to compare the suspended MPs with pickpockets. It is most unfortunate. We don’t agree with this.”

Read: Lok Sabha suspends seven Congress MPs for snatching and throwing paper on speaker’s chair, barred from attending rest of the budget session

Speaking about the suspension of the seven Congress MPs Pralhad Joshi said the snatching papers from the Chair had never happened in the House in its history of more than 70 years.

On Thursday, seven Member of Parliament of the Congress party were suspended for disrupting the lower house even after Lok Sabha speaker had issued a stern warning against creating ruckus inside the house.

The Congress MPs were seen snatching and throwing paper near the speaker’s chair. Parliament Party Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution asking them to be suspended for the rest of the sessions.

Read: Govt may seek termination of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Lok Sabha membership for gross misconduct in the parliament

Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were named by Meenakshi Lekhi who was presiding the house after the Lok Sabha reassembled at 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi led a protest by senior Congress leaders on the premises of Parliament today against the suspension of seven congress MPs from the Lok Sabha yesterday.

Senior leaders of Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi, and Shashi Tharoor were seen with black bands, staging a protest in front of Gandhi’s statue alleging that the suspension was done to scare the Congress party.

Read: Rahul Gandhi leads protest outside parliament against suspension of 7 Congress MPs

The Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been known for his controversial and outrageous remarks. Be it from using unparliamentary language in Lok Sabha against the BJP by calling its leaders Ravan ki aulad”, to labelling Amit Shah and Narendra Modi as ‘illegal immigrants’ while attacking NRC or be it using derogatory slang for European delegation that visited JK, calling them ‘kiraye ke tattu’, the Congress leader, somehow, does not know how to mince his words.

