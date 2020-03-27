An employee of the Odisha Assembly has tested positive for the Chinese epidemic COVID-19 on Friday, making it the third case from the state.

According to the reports, the news about the staff being contracted with the Wuhan Coronavirus was informed by Speaker SN Patro on Friday. Following this, all the staffers will be quarantined and the entire Odisha Assembly building will be disinfected.

Reportedly, Odisha Assembly will shift its operations to the conference hall in Lok Seva Bhawan with 30% attendance of MLAs, informed the speaker.

Meanwhile, Odisha government’s COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi stated that the persons who came in contact with the employee are being traced. Besides, the patient’s wife, daughter, driver are also kept in isolation.

On the other hand, the Health and Family welfare authority has issued guidelines for private hospitals, clinics and doctors in the wake of Chinese coronavirus outbreak. Reportedly, the third COVID-19 positive case from Odisha also visited Odisha Assembly dispensary apart from the clinic.