Friday, March 27, 2020
Home News Reports FM announcement was just a relief package, a stimulus package will be announced soon:...
Economy and FinanceGovernment and PolicyNews Reports

FM announcement was just a relief package, a stimulus package will be announced soon: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Kumar also stated that the relief package for the marginalised announced by the Modi government on Thursday established the government’s priority in taking care of people who are most affected by the crisis.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
47

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relief package to the country to help fight the Chinese epidemic COVID-19 yesterday, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar stated that it was just a welfare package and a comprehensive stimulus package is yet to be announced by the Modi government.

Speaking to India Today, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the Modi government is likely to announce more measures that will have a wider impact on economic activity, and also address liquidity issues in the economy.

Commenting on the relief package announced by the Finance Minister, Kumar said that it was a fairly substantial welfare package given by the government to protect the poor, vulnerable who are likely to be most affected during the lockdown due to loss of livelihood opportunities.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, Kumar also stated that the relief package for the marginalised announced by the Modi government on Thursday established the government’s priority in taking care of people who are most affected by the crisis.

“Subsequent packages will follow, focussing on how to prevent a wider impact in economic activity, so liquidity is addressed, and this situation does not lead to insolvency and bankruptcy,” Kumar said. “This is the highest priority of the government right now,” he added.

However, Rajiv Kumar also expressed his apprehensions about Gross Domestic Product growth likely being impacted in the next fiscal due to zero economic activity right at the beginning of the fiscal.

“In the next quarter, we will be lucky if we get a zero-growth rate. But it (GDP growth) could be even in negative. The overall growth rate for the financial year, however, will not go below 3-3.5 per cent. It’s too early to say anything because there are many factors that remain unknown,” Rajiv Kumar said.

He also added that the lockdown is an absolute necessity to “break the chain” and contain further spread of the deadly coronavirus. “We are hopeful that the number of new cases will fall and things will return towards normalcy. I am hopeful that three weeks would be enough for the Indian economy to bounce back,” he added.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic relief package to help the poor and marginalised. Her announcement came as 21-day nationwide lockdown began on Wednesday to curb the spread of highly contagious illness.

“No one will go hungry”, the Finance Minister had said, announcing relief under the Rs 1,75,000-crore package, dubbed as “Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme”. The central government’s immediate focus is on alleviating the hardships of the migrant workers, urban and rural poor, she had added. The government also announced a special Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover to the frontline workers toiling to avert the crisis. 

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Punjab man who died of Wuhan coronavirus had defied quarantine, infected 23 persons out of 33 cases in the state

OpIndia Staff -
14 people in the man's own family have tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police distributes freshly cooked food amongst the poor amidst Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
"No one will go hungry", promised Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman
Read more
News Reports

Three arrested in Nagpur for circulating fake audio clip claiming 59 people tested positive for Chinese virus in the city

OpIndia Staff -
The 4.52-minute fake audio clip had also mentioned that there are nearly 200 people who are suspected to be carrying Coronavirus in Nagpur
Read more
News Reports

Employee of Odisha assembly tests positive for Chinese COVID-19, assembly to be sanitised and staff quarantined

OpIndia Staff -
Odisha Assembly will shift its operations to the conference hall in Lok Seva Bhawan with 30% attendance of MLAs
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist who attacked Gurudwara in Kabul was from India, killed Afghan Sikhs to avenge ‘plight’ of Kashmiri Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Afghan and Western security agencies believe that the attack was ordered by Quetta Shura of Taliban at the behest of Pakistani intelligence.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia: Man spotted spitting on shopping carts tests positive for Coronavirus, may face the death penalty

OpIndia Staff -
Foreign national seen spitting on shopping trolleys in a mall in Saudi Arabia found positive for Covid-19, faces death penalty
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob attacks police for asking to avoid mass namaz in view of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia ‘suspends’ professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,251FansLike
262,909FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com