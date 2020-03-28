Sunday, March 29, 2020
UP govt to take action against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for spreading fake news that UP CM had got migrant workers returning to UP chased and beaten

Media advisor to UP Chief Minister, Mrityunjay Kumar said that during such epidemic the Aam Aadmi Party is playing politics.

Uttar Pradesh government will take action against Delhi Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha for spreading fake news of UP govt harassing migrant workers. Media advisor to UP Chief Minister, Mrityunjay Kumar said that UP govt and police will take definite action against a tweet posted by the AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar.

Today evening Raghav Chadha had tweeted that according to sources, Yogi Adityanath is getting those migrant workers chased and beaten who are going to UP from Delhi due to the nationwide 21-day lockdown imposed to combat Covid-19. He said that the UP CM has said them, ‘why you went to Delhi, now you will be never allowed to go to Delhi. He appeals to UP government for not to do this, and not to increase the problems of people during this difficult time.

The AAP leader was responding to media reports claiming that the migrant labours in Delhi had rushed to go to their native places after water and electricity to their houses were cut. It has been reported that rumours were spread saying that the lockdown will go on for 3 months, and after that Delhi govt transported the migrants to UP border using DTC buses. According to Uttar Pradesh government, the migrant workers were told that UP buses were waiting for them at the border, and had dropped them at the border, where there was no bus from the UP govt. It later forced the UP govt to work overnight to arrange around 1000 buses to transport those people stranded at the Delhi-UP border to take them to their native places.

Basically, to do away with the migrant workers in the national capital amidst the pandemic, the AAP government allegedly spread the rumour that buses have been waiting at the UP borders to take them to their respective households. This impelled the mass exodus of these migrant labourers, who were forced to camp at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in an attempt to return to their respective villages.

After the UP government had accused the Delhi government of playing petty politics using such tactics, the AAP leader responded to it by saying that the Yogi Adityanath had got the migrants beaten, which is a complete lie. Media reports show that UP government had mobilised huge number of buses to evacuate people stranded at the state border, and no report mentions anything about those people beaten by UP police.

Therefore, Mrityunjay Kumar asserted that it is completely false, and during such epidemic the Aam Aadmi Party is playing politics. ‘How low the Aam Aadmi Party can descend?’ he asked, and assured action on the tweet.

