Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Uttar Pradesh Police initiates a search for 157 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin

Yesterday, the Mosque near Nizamuddin Dargah that is the international headquarters of the Tablighi Jamat was sealed off after hundreds of people showing coronavirus symptoms were shifted to various hospitals in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff

UP police starts searching for 157 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin
Banglewali Masjid, Tablighi Jamat's headquarters, image via Sirfnews
The Uttar Pradesh police have stated that it is conducting a search operation for the 157 people of the state who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz Mosque at Nizamuddin in South Delhi.

As the country is under the lockdown to get over the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic organization Tablighi Jamaat held an Islamic congregation with thousands of Islamic believers gathered together at one place when the central and state government directory has strictly warned to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distancing.

Yesterday, the Mosque near Nizamuddin Dargah that is the international headquarters of the Tablighi Jamat was sealed off after hundreds of people showing coronavirus symptoms were shifted to various hospitals in Delhi and over 2000 people were put under quarantine. So far, 10 deaths in several states have been traced to the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin. Several dozen active cases around the nations are under search by the state police. The authorities have now launched a massive search and listing of the people who had attended the event.

As per reports, the attendees had left the event in groups on 20-30. Many of the other attendees had also travelled across India to their respective home towns putting lives of others at risk. Tamil Nadu government has stated that over 1000 people from the state had attended the event. They have listed 819 people so far.

Searched termscoronavirus India, coronavirus cases, Tablighi Jamaat

