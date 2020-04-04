Saturday, April 4, 2020
Home News Reports A day after testing positive for Coronavirus, pregnant wife of AIIMS doctor delivers a...
News Reports

A day after testing positive for Coronavirus, pregnant wife of AIIMS doctor delivers a healthy baby

At present, the infant has been kept with the mother since he will require breastfeeding

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Representational image picture courtesy: India Tv
52

While the whole country is under a severe lockdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak which has infected nearly 3000 till now in India, a woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has delivered a baby on Friday night. The woman is the wife of a senior doctor at AIIMS, Delhi, and he was also tested positive for Wuhan Coronavirus.

Reports say that both mother and the boy are healthy. However, they have been kept under isolation and being monitored continuously. This is the first baby to be born to a COVID-19 positive mother in Delhi.

“Both the mother and the baby are healthy. The baby was delivered a week early, through C-section. At present, the infant has been kept with the mother since he will require breastfeeding. So far, there is no evidence that the infection can be transmitted through breastfeeding. While the mother has tested positive for COVID-19, she is asymptomatic. We will be collecting samples of the infant too,” a senior doctor from AIIMS said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the World Health Organisation guidelines, Women with COVID-19 can breastfeed if they wish to do so, but they need to take precautions. They should practice respiratory hygiene during feeding, should wear a mask where available. should wash hands before and after touching the baby, and the surfaces they have touched should by routinely clean and disinfected.

WHO says that they still do not know if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her foetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery. To date, the virus has not been found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk, they say.

As per reports, the AIIMS doctor and his wife were confirmed positive of COVID-19 on Thursday. The senior resident doctor from the Physiology Department in AIIMS was posted at Emergency. The husband’s report came in the morning while the wife’s report came in the evening. She was 9 months pregnant who gave birth to a healthy baby on Friday night.

On Friday, the doctor’s brother also tested positive for the disease.

About 9 doctors in the National Capital Territory of Delhi have been infected by coronavirus so far. Two resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital were also tested positive of the novel COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was told that a doctor involved in the team treating the COVID-19 patients in the hospital were infected on duty. At the same time, in the postgraduate course in the Department of Biochemistry, a female resident doctor of the third year has also been infected.

She had recently gone abroad. Both showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test report came positive two days ago. Both are being treated in a separate ward of Safdarjung hospital.

Meanwhile, 50 doctors across India have been tested positive of novel corona virus due to contact with patients and other reasons.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Editor's picks

India has managed to flatten the Coronavirus curve despite Tablighi Jamaat cases: Here are the facts and charts

OpIndia Staff -
Over 95% of the coronavirus cases reported over the last two days in India have been found to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

A day after testing positive for Coronavirus, pregnant wife of AIIMS doctor delivers a healthy baby

OpIndia Staff -
The woman is the wife of a senior doctor at AIIMS, Delhi, and he was also tested positive for Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Dharavi man who died of Coronavirus hosted 10 Tablighi Jamaat members

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police probe into the death of a 56-year old man in Dharavi, who died of Coronavirus on April 1, has revealed that he had hosted 10 Tablighi Jamaat members
Read more
News Reports

India Today’s Rahul Kanwal deletes infographic on Tablighi Jamaat: A saga of ‘being apologetic about Islamism’ and wildly incorrect data

OpIndia Staff -
The infographic prepared by India Today Data Intelligence Unit had of a skullcap, a mask, and two pie diagrams making up a face
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Outbreak: Funding of Islamist organisation Tablighi Jamaat under the scanner of investigative agencies

OpIndia Staff -
With the Delhi centre of Tablighi Jamaat emerging as the newest hotspot of coronavirus outbreak in the country, investigative agencies have started probing the funding received
Read more
News Reports

After Ghaziabad, Tablighi Jamaat members misbehave with Kanpur medical staff, spit everywhere, refuses treatment saying ‘no disease like Coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Principal and Dean of the GSVM Medical College, lashed out at Tablighi Jamaat adding they are uncooperative while in Coronavirus quarantine
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
News Reports

FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says ‘he did so because of his habit of ‘counting currency...

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,410FansLike
271,797FollowersFollow
211,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com