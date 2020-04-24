Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Dr Nishit Sharma has filed a complaint against varsity’s present and ex-students with the Aligarh police on April 23, for their alleged role in running a vile campaign against the Hindus domiciled in the Gulf countries through various social media posts.

AMU students colluding with PFI to attack Hindus in the Gulf

In the letter addressed to the Aligarh police, the AMU Alumni has attached screenshots of some social media posts as proof, saying that the witch hunt against Indians in the Gulf Countries, quite possibly backed by the ISI, is being pioneered by a group of Islamic extremists and Hindupobes of the university, who are brazenly colluding with Pakistani terrorist organisations and the PFI to run the vile campaign against the Indian Hindus in the gulf countries. Because of this, the Hindus there have been facing discrimination and eviction in workplaces and being denied medical help amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, he wrote.

The complainant refers to a 2019 incident when an Indian doctor was fired from the hospital for simply supporting the CAA, declaring it anti-Muslim.

Sharma further adds that these campaigns are also being managed by PFI, the same organisation which mobilised money to fuel the anti-CAA protests across India. It is under PFI’s guidance that these extremists are targeting the Hindus in the Arabs through fake social media accounts.

The screenshots submitted by Sharma to the Aligarh police makes it sufficiently clear that AMU students were continuously plotting against the Hindus living in Arab countries through the Unofficial Facebook page. For example, in one of the screenshots, Nishit has presented, AMU’s students through a Facebook account named Unofficial Aligarh Muslim University, had sought a complaint against one Hindu named Rajiv working in the Gulf.

Screenshot of Facebook page where AMU students posted anti-Hindu posts

Similarly, the AMU Facebook page highlighted a post written by one Devasuram, living in Qatar, where he wrote that he will not purchase anything from a Muslim nor hire Muslims in his company. By doing this AMU students are trying to run a vile campaign against the Indian Hindus working there, portraying them as Islamophobic.

It is notable here that Islamist nations have strict laws against ‘blasphemy’ which are often misused to target non-Muslims for expressing their opinions. These laws are arbitrary and usually end up becoming a tool to target and harass non-Muslims over trivial issues.

Apart from these, the unofficial Facebook page of AMU also has a screenshot of a post by the controversial journalist Ali Sohrab, where he tweeted against a woman named Dhara Patel, living in Dubai, tagging Dubai police to take action against her. He alleged that Dhara Patel was spewing venom on social media through her communal posts. Dhara highlighting the culpability of Tablighi Jamaat in contributing towards India’s most potent coronavirus hotspot that resulted in a huge surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country was branded by Ali Sorab as a clear manifestation of hate-speech.

Not only this, AMU students, in their frustration, have branded the gainfully employed Hindus in the Middle East countries as Sanghis and are attempting to get them evicted for making critical remarks against the Muslims on social media.

Basically, these radical Islamists and Hinduphobes are constantly prowling and scouring accounts of Hindu social media users based in the Gulf countries to exact revenge on them for voicing their opinions which did not particularly conform to the Islamist worldview.

Presenting all these screenshots as evidence, Nishit Sharma has demanded appropriate action against all these Hinduphobes. He wrote in his complaint, “There is an organized class behind the atrocities on Indian Hindus living in Arab countries. It is being brazenly operated through various social media accounts in Pakistan and India.”

He reiterated that former and current students of AMU are continuously campaigning against Hindus living in Arab countries on social media. These are the same elements who indulged in violent activities in the anti-citizenship amendment law movement.

The letter, written to Aligarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police, claimed that all this was a well-planned conspiracy by the people associated with the Aligarh Muslim University, to tarnish India’s image internationally, spread international hatred and incite violence against Hindu.