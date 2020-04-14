As of April 14, 2020, total number of Chinese coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed the 10,000 mark. Of these, 1,035 have been recovered and discharged while 339 people have lost their lives.

Total Coronavirus cases in India

As per the official data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has registered total 10,363 coronavirus positive cases till now. Of these, 8,988 are active while 1,035 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. As per the ministry data, Maharashtra is worst hit with as many as 2,334 positive cases followed by Delhi which has 1,510 cases. Tamil Nadu has 1,173 cases. Maharashtra has also registered highest deaths at 160 cases.

Coronavirus lockdown in India

On 24 March, 2020, Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation announced that the entire country will be under a lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus. Following the directives, many states sealed their borders to stop movement of passengers from other states. After the lockdown was announced, hundreds of attendees at Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin were found living inside the markaz, many of whom were foreign nationals. Tablighi Jamaat is an Islamic evangelical event where Muslims are encouraged to live the life as prescribed by Prophet Mohammad. The discovery of Jamaat attendees in Delhi, many of whom had left for other states in India, led to a huge spike in the coronavirus positive cases in India.

In his address to nation today, Prime Minister Modi announced extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3.