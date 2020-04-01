Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: Gita Ramjee, an eminent South African virologist of Indian origin succumbs to the...
News Reports

Coronavirus: Gita Ramjee, an eminent South African virologist of Indian origin succumbs to the infection taking the death toll in the country to 5

The chairperson of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has claimed that Gita had been infected with the Novel Coronavirus, however, her medical report is yet to come.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
4

Renowned virologist Gita Ramjee has become the first Indian origin South African to have died after contracting the Novel Coronavirus which has by far killed five people in the country. According to the country’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, Ramjee had underlying chronic asthma and hypertension. The chairperson of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has claimed that Gita had been infected with the Novel Coronavirus, however, her medical report is yet to come. 

Gita Ramjee, a vaccine scientist and an HIV prevention research leader, had returned from London a week ago but reportedly showed no symptoms of COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the tragic passing of Professor Gita Ramjee in hospital today,” a statement issued by the president and chief executive officer of the council, Glenda Gray said, confirming that “Professor Ramjee died of COVID-19 related complications.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Gita Ramjee, who lived in KwaZulu Natal, Durban, South Africa, was the clinical trials unit principal investigator and unit director of the HIV Prevention Research Unit of the South African Medical Research Council and the Chief Scientific Officer at the Aurum Institute.

She received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Microbicide Conference in 2012. She was also presented with the Outstanding Female Scientist Award in Lisbon by the European Development Clinical Trials Partnerships in 2018.

The award was given for her lifetime commitment to finding new HIV prevention methods, which are conducive to the lifestyles, circumstances and perceived risk factors for South African women. “This award is an acknowledgement of the unwavering determination by a global community to forever change the trajectory of the HIV/AIDS epidemic,” Ramjee had said at the time.

Ramjee’s funeral is yet to be announced since attendance at funerals in South Africa is highly restricted and requires permits after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last week.

South Africa now has 1353 confirmed cases of infection and as many as five people have died from COVID-19 so far.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: Gita Ramjee, an eminent South African virologist of Indian origin succumbs to the infection taking the death toll in the country to 5

OpIndia Staff -
Gita Ramjee had returned from London a week ago but reportedly showed no symptoms of COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Health Ministry: Tablighi Jamaat event is the reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases

OpIndia Staff -
Number of Novel coronavirus cases spiked yesterday mainly because of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Sakshi Joshi claims that Tirumala Tirupati temple was quietly shut after the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was caught: Here is how she is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Sakshi's claims that Tirumala Tirupati temple had slyly shut in the backdrop of the Nizamuddin clampdown is a complete fabrication of facts
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: After spitting on the road, Tablighi Jamaat members kept in quarantine centres throw tantrums, abuse officials and spit on doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, these members of Tablighi Jamaat were found spitting out on road while being transported to quarantine centres
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Scientists identify at least eight strains of coronavirus from over 2,000 genetic sequences

OpIndia Staff -
The Coronavirus samples from all over the world showed that the virus is taking on an average of 15 days for mutation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,962FansLike
268,593FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com