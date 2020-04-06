Monday, April 6, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: India enforces an absolute ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, several nations send...
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Coronavirus: India enforces an absolute ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, several nations send requests for supply as global demand rises

Many nations, including SAARC countries, Indonesia, UAE and USA have requested India to lift the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug showing promises in the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
India enforced absolute ban on export of hydroxychloroquine
Hydroxychloroquine drug, representational image, via European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Magazine
333

The government of India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine back on 25 March as the global demand for the anti-malaria drug surged. Many nations have reported that the anti-malaria drug is showing promises in the treatment of coronavirus infected patients.

After US President Donald Trump advocated for the drug, the global demand had surged. However, Indian doctors have already been using the drug to treat coronavirus infections and the ICMR had recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for high-risk cases, as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

The commerce ministry notification on 25 March had banned the export of the drug except on humanitarian grounds on a case to case basis if approved by the Ministry of External Affairs. The notification, however, stated that exports from SEZ/EOU units may be allowed to fulfil export obligations and in cases where an advance export license has been issued before the notification.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

US President Donald Trump had yesterday stated in his White House address that he had requested PM Modi to allow the export of a specific order of hydroxychloroquine tablets.

Soon after the 25 March notification by the Commerce Ministry, the SAARC nations, UAE and Indonesia had requested the Indian government to lift the ban on the export of the drug. Many nations around the world are facing an acute shortage of drugs as the world grapples with the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, apart from SAARC nations, Indonesia UAE and USA, many Latin American and European nations have also requested India to lift the export ban and allow the export of the drug to their respective countries. As many as 30 nations have reportedly requested India to lift the export ban on the drug.

As per a report on the Economic Times, on 27 March, the Department of Pharmaceuticals had asked India’s drug prices regulator to examine if India has enough stocks to fulfil domestic demand as meet export demand as well.

The SAARC nations had reportedly also requested for paracetamol, vitamins, certain hormones and medical equipment.

However, after due consideration, the Ministry of Commerce had on 4 April notified that the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine will now be absolute and will not be allowed under any circumstances until further notification.

The new notification reads: “The export of hydroxychloroquine, and formulations made from hydroxychloroquine falling under any ITCHS code, including the ITCHS codes mentioned in the notification number 54 dated 25 March 2020, is no longer allowed SEZs/EOUs or any Advanced Authorisation or under the para 1.05(b) of Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 or against full advanced payment as specified under para 2 of the notification. The export of hydroxychloroquine, and formulations made from hydroxychloroquine, therefore, shall remain prohibited, without any exception.

It is notable here that India is the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine and its formulations in the world. As the global demand surges, the international pressure on India to lift export ban can be expected to increase. But India’s huge population and the rapidly increasing COVID-19 positive cases in India may prevent India from allowing export under current circumstances.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus India, hydroxychloroquine drug, Coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: Delhi Police tracks phones, makes surprise visits to those under home quarantine, registers 198 FIRs against offenders

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have phone numbers of over 25,000 people under home quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: India enforces an absolute ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, several nations send requests for supply as global demand rises

OpIndia Staff -
India is the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine in the world. The Commerce Ministry, in a notification dated 4 April, has enforced an absolute ban on the export of the drug.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

#9baje9minute: These heartwarming pictures from Sunday night show that we are in this fight against coronavirus together

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday night at 9 PM, Indians came out on their roofs and balconies and lit up lamps, torches and candles to show solidarity in this fight against Chinese coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media weren't too happy with cricketer Mohammad Kaif for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers, urged him to offer namaz instead.
Read more
News Reports

Criminal cases to be filed against entire villages if found hiding people returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin Markaz: Assam Health Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Assam health minister set a deadline of 6 PM on Sunday for people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat to come forward for quarantine
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
News Reports

30-year-old man shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading coronavirus, accused Md Sona nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sona shot Lotan Nishad dead because Nishad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat members of spreading coronavirus in the country
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Muslim woman, who was referred to another hospital, was 7th time pregnant with complicated anaemia case

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA in Rajasthan took to social media to inform that a Muslim pregnant woman in Bharatpur was refused admission because of her religion.
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Habitual fake-news peddler Saba Naqvi shares old video of Hindu devotees visiting temples to shield Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders

OpIndia Staff -
Habitual fake news peddler Saba Naqvi shared an old video to assert that Hindu devotees breached the lockdown restrictions
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,615FansLike
273,843FollowersFollow
213,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com