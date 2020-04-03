COVID-19 test kits to be supplied to the United Kingdom found to be contaminated with Coronavirus

The attempt by Britain to ramp up mass coronavirus testing has suffered a huge setback as key components ordered from global suppliers have found out to be contaminated with coronavirus, reports Telegraph.

According to the report, the coronavirus test kits that were to be sent to the United Kingdom were found to be contaminated with COVID-19. This comes at a time when the UK is ramping up efforts to boost testing in the country. The country has now reached out to private companies to help make test kits.

Following the detection of traces of the virus in the parts, the laboratories across the country have been warned to expect a delay.

One of the suppliers – the Luxembourg-based firm Eurofins – sent an email to government laboratories in the UK warning that delivery of key components called “probes and primers” had been contaminated with coronavirus and deliveries would be delayed. The firm admitted there had been an issue and insisted other private providers had suffered the same problem.

However, there is no exact information on how the contamination has occurred. The senior health officers have stated that the delay would not significantly affect the UK’s testing programme.

The United Kingdom has been one of the highest affected countries due to the Chinese pandemic COVID-19, which is evident with both the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

Meanwhile, out of the 63,194 people tested in United Kingdom, 33,718 have been confirmed positive. 2,921 have succumbed to the Chinese pandemic in United Kingdom.