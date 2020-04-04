A Dubai returned man, who came back to Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on 17 March, was tested positive for novel coronavirus along with 11 members of his family. Now it has been revealed that the man hosted a feast after returning from Dubai in honour of his dead mother, which was attended by near 1500 people, causing a big worry about mass transmission of the Chinese virus.

After the man was diagnosed with Wuhan Coronavirus infection, the authorities swiftly sealed the entire colony where the function took place to avoid any further outbreak of the disease.

The man has been identified as Suresh and he works as a waiter in Dubai. He came back to India on 17 March and organised a mega feast on March 20 that was reportedly attended by 1500 people in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.

As per reports, on March 25 he began exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms but he did not visit a hospital for the following four days. He visited the hospital on March 29 and was immediately isolated along with his wife. On April 2, Suresh and his wife both were tested positive. The authorities examined 23 of their relatives, out of them, 10 were tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

Morena’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. RC Bandil said, “We sent 23 samples of the contacts of the two positive patients and received the reports on Friday. Out of them, 10, including eight women, have tested positive for the virus. All 12 patients have now been quarantined at the hospital, while those who tested negative have been put under 14 days isolation at their houses in different parts of Morena district.”

Suresh was exhibiting no symptoms earlier when left from Dubai. He claimed that his wife wasn’t feeling well two days before coming to Morena.

Till now 3072 positive cases have been reported while 75 deaths by the deadly contagious disease and 213 recovered in the country. Madhya Pradesh has reported 104 cases and six deaths so far.