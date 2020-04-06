Monday, April 6, 2020
Pakistan: Three children burnt to death in Ghotki, Sindh after huts of Hindus ‘catch fire’

Rahat Austin, a lawyer and an activist, claimed that the houses were set on fire and according to him, a woman was also severely burnt as a consequence.

Three children burnt to death in Ghotki, Sindh
Representational Image (Source: News Nation)
Three children were burnt alive in a village in Sindh, Pakistan on Sunday. The incident occurred at Shakil Mahar village near Dad Leghari in district Ghotki of Sindh. The bodies of the children have been completely charred and the Police said they could not be identified. The fire engulfed five houses, it is being reported. All the goods and valuables in them have been turned into ashes.

The cause of the fire could not be determined immediately, however, it is being reported that the fire broke out when a stove in one of the houses malfunctioned. But not everyone is buying it. Rahat Austin, a lawyer and an activist, claimed that the houses were set on fire and according to him, a woman was also severely burnt as a consequence. His tweet, which we are not embedding here due to extremely graphic content, can be seen here.

According to Austin, Bari Khan Patafi, an MP from the Pakistan Peoples Party, visited the place but no action has been taken thus far. “We appreciate that step sir but please address the real issue. Beating around Bush is of no use,” he said. Austin said that another incident of arson had occurred at Umeed Ali Rindh village, tehsil Chhachhado, in Tharparker, Sindh. Seven houses are said to have been burnt in that incident.

Non-Muslims in Pakistan and Hindus especially are persecuted greatly by the Muslims of the country. Women are raped at an alarming frequency, forcibly converted to Islam and life is made hell for them. To help the non-Muslims of the country, the Indian Parliament has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act which reduces the residential requirement for naturalization from 11 to 5 years.

