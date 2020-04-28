Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Gujarat: 10 arrested for attacking police in Vadodra’s Kasam Aala Mosque area, main accused Nazir and 6 others absconding

A team of Gujarat police had come under violent attacks with swords, sticks, bottles and stones by a violent mob of over 50 people when they tried to implement lockdown in the Kasam Aala Mosque area after Sehri on Monday morning at around 5 am.

A team of Gujarat police attacked by a violent mob in Vadodara's Nagardwara area, 10 arrested
Representational Image, image credits: Sentinel Assam and Jagran
The Gujarat Police has arrested 10 of the 17 named accused reportedly involved in an incident of mob violence against a police team that took place on Monday near Kasam Aala mosque in Nagarwada area of Vadodara. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered after a violent mob of over 50 people attacked the cops while they were trying to enforce lockdown, in the wee hours of the morning at one the worst Coronavirus-hit areas of the city.

As per a report in DeshGujarat, the primary accused named Nazir Sindhi first abused and threatened to kill a police officer named Gautam Kanti, if he did not vacate the area. The cop was then forced to call backup. Post-Sehri, at around 5:00 am, a group of 50 men and women were seen loitering around the streets, in complete violation of the lockdown norms.

When the Gujarat police tried to convince them to stay indoors, the agitated mob attacked the cops. Nazir and his accomplices Rizwan Lakhajiwala and others were equipped with sticks and swords. When they provoked the mob, the police came under a volley of stones and bottles. Reportedly, Nazir also threw a bicycle at the cops. More backup was called in and the police were finally able to overpower the mob.

10 arrested, 7 absconding

While 10 people had been arrested, 7 of them (including Nazir) are still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. The accused have been identified as Nazir, izwan, Salim, Ramiz, Asif, Sohil, Riyaz, Fazal, Dilaf, Javed, Tahir, Abid, Nizam, Anis, Sajid, Jenul, and Zahir.

Charges against the attackers

Charges have been pressed against the accused involved in the mob violence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 353 (Assault), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 337 ( negligently endangering human life), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection), 294B (verbal abuse), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting with a deadly weapon),149 (a member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) and under the Disaster Management Act.

