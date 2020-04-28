The Gujarat Police has arrested 10 of the 17 named accused reportedly involved in an incident of mob violence against a police team that took place on Monday near Kasam Aala mosque in Nagarwada area of Vadodara. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered after a violent mob of over 50 people attacked the cops while they were trying to enforce lockdown, in the wee hours of the morning at one the worst Coronavirus-hit areas of the city.

As per a report in DeshGujarat, the primary accused named Nazir Sindhi first abused and threatened to kill a police officer named Gautam Kanti, if he did not vacate the area. The cop was then forced to call backup. Post-Sehri, at around 5:00 am, a group of 50 men and women were seen loitering around the streets, in complete violation of the lockdown norms.

When the Gujarat police tried to convince them to stay indoors, the agitated mob attacked the cops. Nazir and his accomplices Rizwan Lakhajiwala and others were equipped with sticks and swords. When they provoked the mob, the police came under a volley of stones and bottles. Reportedly, Nazir also threw a bicycle at the cops. More backup was called in and the police were finally able to overpower the mob.

10 arrested, 7 absconding

While 10 people had been arrested, 7 of them (including Nazir) are still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. The accused have been identified as Nazir, izwan, Salim, Ramiz, Asif, Sohil, Riyaz, Fazal, Dilaf, Javed, Tahir, Abid, Nizam, Anis, Sajid, Jenul, and Zahir.

Five of ten accused arrested for attack on police with stones,bottles and bicycle in Coronavirus red zone Nagarwada in Vadodara- Ramiz, Asif, Riyaz, Fazal, Javed- detected Covid19 positive.With this, Sub Inspector of Karelibag police and 3 other cops have been sent to quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EZ7LeB83Ln — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 28, 2020

Charges against the attackers

Charges have been pressed against the accused involved in the mob violence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 353 (Assault), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 337 ( negligently endangering human life), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection), 294B (verbal abuse), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting with a deadly weapon),149 (a member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) and under the Disaster Management Act.