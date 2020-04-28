Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Home News Reports Howrah: Mob defies lockdown, attacks Police trying to enforce guidelines as Coronavirus crisis deepens...
News Reports
Updated:

Howrah: Mob defies lockdown, attacks Police trying to enforce guidelines as Coronavirus crisis deepens in West Bengal

The incident occurred at the Belilious Road in Howrah when the Police asked people defying the lockdown to go back to their homes. The mob also attacked the Tikiapara Police Station and pelted stones at the policemen. Bottles were also thrown at the Police.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Police were attacked in Howrah, West Bengal while trying to enforce the lockdown
Image Credit: India TV
2

Policemen were attacked in Howrah, West Bengal on Tuesday after they entered the area to enforce the lockdown in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the worst affected areas of West Bengal, second only to Kolkata. In a video shared by a journalist associated with Times of India, security personnel can be seen running for cover after the mob came after them. A voice can be heard saying in the video, “These people are attacking the police station.” Loud noises can also be heard in the video.

In a different video shared by an associate editor at India Today, the mob can be seen dragging a policeman, apparently, to safety. A voice in the video [explicit language, viewer discretion advised] says that the face of the policeman has been injured. Another voice agrees. The voices appeared angry with the mob and wanted the Police to crack down on the mob.

As per reports, two to three policemen were injured in the mob attack. The incident occurred at the Belilious Road in Howrah when the Police asked people defying the lockdown to go back to their homes. The mob also attacked the Tikiapara Police Station and pelted stones at the policemen. Bottles were also thrown at the Police. A heavy police force and RAF have been deployed in the area.

Coronavirus Crisis Critical in West Bengal

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The health-care experts believe that the situation in Bengal is very grave as the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not been giving real data to assess the actual seriousness of the pandemic. From threats to doctors for whistleblowing against the state government against lack of facilities to allegations of state government illegally disposing of dead bodies, there have been serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister herself is engaging in rants against the Central Government and a lack of cooperation on her part with authorities at the centre has been reported on numerous occasions. She is busy making false claims about the central government and accuse them of undue political interference in the affairs of her state. Mamata Banerjee has also asked Coronavirus positive patients to quarantine themselves at home, indicating that the spread of the virus is much greater than admitted by the state government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsHowrah Police attack

Latest News

News Reports

Howrah: Mob defies lockdown, attacks Police trying to enforce guidelines as Coronavirus crisis deepens in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Policemen were attacked in Howrah, West Bengal on Tuesday after they entered the area to enforce the lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Four employees test positive, Maharashtra Secretariat to remain shut for 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the infected employees of the Maharashtra Secretariat have been shifted to a government-run hospital.
Read more
News Reports

Extremists exploiting lockdown during the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic to recruit youth online: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

OpIndia Staff -
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that extremists are trying to exploit the 'anger and despair' caused by the economic crisis to increase their strength.
Read more
News Reports

Traumatised by devastating scenes, New York doctor who treated coronavirus patients commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Tyler Hawn, the spokesperson for the Charlottesville police station, said that Dr Lorna Breen was taken to U.V.A. Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to self-inflicted injuries.
Read more
Government and Policy

Union Health Ministry issues home isolation guidelines for ‘very mild’ and ‘pre-symptomatic’ Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
As directed by the Health Ministry, the caregivers must take HCQ as a precautionary measure to protect themselves from the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

After being called out for supplying faulty rapid test kits, China blames India for not being able to comprehend the utility of the kits

OpIndia Staff -
After exporting the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus to the world, China has been caught dumping faulty Chinese rapid test kits to various countries
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
Fact-Check

Hand not paralysed, advised home quarantine: How AltNews lied in ‘fact-check’ to exonerate Muslim man who threw currency note at a petrol pump

Nupur J Sharma -
AltNews furthered fake news in their alleged 'fact-check', to shield a Muslim man who was seen throwing a currency note inside a petrol pump recently.
Read more
Media

11 hours and counting: Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: CRPF COBRA commando beaten, humiliated and tied up in chains by police, was assaulted for cleaning his bike in front of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Images of the soldier from an elite commando unit being tied up in chains in a police station have caused a furore on social media.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does it again – Shows a distorted map of India without POK and Pakistan Map with Indian Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
India Today also displayed the map of Pakistan by including the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

Connect with us

221,761FansLike
307,022FollowersFollow
226,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com