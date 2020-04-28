Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Letter claiming 'dead body management' crisis in Kolkata hospital triggers panic amidst allegations of Mamata Banerjee hiding extent of Corona spread

There have been allegations for sometime now that the West Bengal Government has been fudging data on the crisis and its CM Mamata Banerjee has been engaging in petty politics to distract attention from her poor handling of the crisis.

Image Credit: PTI
4

Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary of the BJP, released a note on Monday, which was allegedly sent by the Superintendent of MR Bangur Hospital in Tollygunge, Kolkata to the officer-in-charge of Jadavpur Police Station, where it is claimed that there is a “huge number” of dead bodies in the mortuary of the hospital. The letter also said that the “dead body management” was being compromised. The letter is dated the 21st of April 2020. The BJP leader said that it is further evidence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hiding the true extent of the spread in Bengal.

The reason for the ‘huge number’ of dead bodies in the mortuary is not yet clear. It could very well be due to the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis or the dead bodies might have accumulated due to increased security protocol after death due to other causes. However, there have been allegations for sometime now that the West Bengal Government has been fudging data on the crisis and its CM Mamata Banerjee has been engaging in petty politics to distract attention from her poor handling of the crisis.

Coronavirus Positive patients to home quarantine in West Bengal

Briefing the press at a virtual news conference on Monday, Mamata Banerjee said: “We have taken a decision. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and he/she has the provision to isolate himself/herself at his/her residence, the person can home quarantine himself/herself. Lakhs and lakhs can’t be quarantined, the government too has its limits.”

It is pertinent to note that patients who test positive for Coronavirus cannot be ‘home quarantined’. They need to be isolated and receive treatments. It is alarming to note that Mamata Banerjee is indirectly admitting that there are so many positive cases in West Bengal that the state seems to have run out of hospital beds.

Mamata Banerjee plays petty politics while Bengal sits on a Corona time bomb

The health-care experts believe that the situation in Bengal is very grave as the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not been giving real data to assess the actual seriousness of the pandemic. From threats to doctors for whistleblowing against the state government against lack of facilities to allegations of state government illegally disposing of dead bodies, there have been serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister herself is engaging in rants against the Central Government and a lack of cooperation on her part with authorities at the centre has been reported on numerous occasions. She is busy making false claims about the central government and accuse them of undue political interference in the affairs of her state.

