Thursday, April 16, 2020

2,094,839
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
2,094,839
Worldwide cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
135,569
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
12,456
Total cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
India
1,513
Recovered
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
India
423
Deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
News Reports

Karnataka: 34 coronavirus cases added in a day, 17 from Belagavi are linked to Tablighi Jamaat
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: 34 coronavirus cases added in a day, 17 from Belagavi are linked to Tablighi Jamaat

The total number of positive cases stands at 313 in Karnataka, with 13 deaths and 80 have been cured.

OpIndia Staff

17 out of 34 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka from Belgavi alone, all linked to Tablighi Jamaat
39

With 34 new coronavirus cases being reported on Thursday in Karnataka, the total number of positive cases stands at 313 in Karnataka. This is so far the largest increase in a day so far in the state.

Shockingly, Belagavi accounts for 17 cases, which is half of the total cases reported on Thursday. According to reports, all 17 patients from Belagavi are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

Reportedly, more than 1,500 people from Karnataka have been suspected to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin West, Delhi, from March 8 to 20. The State had been able to trace only 800 people, out of which 143 had carried symptoms.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 66-year-old male patient from Bengaluru, who was tested positive for coronavirus has died on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the state due to the Chinese pandemic is at 13.

“Till date, 313 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 13 deaths & 82 discharges,” the state’s health department said in its morning bulletin.

Vijayapura district has also recorded seven cases on Thursday. Five cases have been reported from Bengaluru, three from Mysuru and one each from Kalaburagi and Gadag.

The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has been the epicentre of the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus all across India. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Nizamuddin area in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.

