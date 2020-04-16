With 34 new coronavirus cases being reported on Thursday in Karnataka, the total number of positive cases stands at 313 in Karnataka. This is so far the largest increase in a day so far in the state.

Shockingly, Belagavi accounts for 17 cases, which is half of the total cases reported on Thursday. According to reports, all 17 patients from Belagavi are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

BREAKING: Karnataka sees biggest spike in less than a day — 34 since 5pm yesterday, 17 from Belagavi, all had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. #Covid_19 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 16, 2020

Reportedly, more than 1,500 people from Karnataka have been suspected to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin West, Delhi, from March 8 to 20. The State had been able to trace only 800 people, out of which 143 had carried symptoms.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 66-year-old male patient from Bengaluru, who was tested positive for coronavirus has died on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the state due to the Chinese pandemic is at 13.

“Till date, 313 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 13 deaths & 82 discharges,” the state’s health department said in its morning bulletin.

Vijayapura district has also recorded seven cases on Thursday. Five cases have been reported from Bengaluru, three from Mysuru and one each from Kalaburagi and Gadag.

The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has been the epicentre of the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus all across India. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Nizamuddin area in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.