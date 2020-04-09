Thursday, April 9, 2020
Lucknow: Localities near mosques where Tablighi Jamaatis stayed in emerge as major coronavirus hotspots

Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said, "All the hotspots in the city are already barricaded and are being sealed completely till the morning of April 15. All establishments will be closed in these localities and the media's entry too will be restricted."

Eight major hotspots in Lucknow linked to Tablighi Jamaat
Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation (Source: Swarajya Magazine)
The major hotspots for the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, are areas where Tablighi Jamaat members stayed in, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Thursday on Twitter while sharing the image of a report by the Hindustan Times. The eight major hotspots included localities near eight Mosques where the members of the Islamic missionary organization were found staying the report said.

Three of the four minor hotspots were near the homes of those who had tested positive. Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said, “All the hotspots in the city are already barricaded and are being sealed completely till the morning of April 15. All establishments will be closed in these localities and the media’s entry too will be restricted.” As per reports, only the supply of basic minimum essential commodities will be maintained in these hotspots and only selected cleaning staff will be allowed to enter. Police teams will carry out patrolling in these localities to ensure that the orders are not violated and everyone stays in their homes.

The Uttar Pradesh government had decided to seal off the hotspots in 15 districts completely to stop the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, announcing curfew-like restrictions in these places. The government assured that it will ensure the doorstep delivery of essential items such as vegetables and milk in these clusters. Passes which were issued earlier to ensure the movement of essential commodities in the regions have been cancelled.

Tablighi Jamaat has played an immense role in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across the lengths and breadths of India. States which had previously not registered cases of the virus saw people associated with the event at Markaz Nizamuddin of Tablighi Jamaat testing positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The Islamic missionary organization has received widespread criticism for its reckless conduct in the wake of the pandemic.

