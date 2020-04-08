A member of Tablighi jamaat from the state of Madhya Pradesh who later succumbed to COVID-19 had infected 8 members of his family with the Coronavirus. This included his mother who later died due to the disease. The man also died from COVID-19.

Eight members of a family have tested positive in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh as they came in contact with an infected member who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month. The attendee & his mother have died due to the disease: District Magistrate GC Dad

Khargone District Magistrate GC Dad informed media that the man had visited the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi last month. As per reports, after coming back from the religious event, the 49-year-old man infected his family members aged ranging from 13 to 75 years with COVID-19. The man and his wife had attended the Tablighi Jamaat after coming back from South Africa, and from there they had returned to Khargone. Later the man and his mother died.

The infected family members have been referred to Indore for treatment. Now the administration is doing contact tracing to identify people who may have come into contact with the members of the infected family.

The Nizamuddin Markaz event of Tablighi jamaat was attended by thousands of Muslims violating the social distancing norm have been emerged as a hotspot for most of the cases of Wuhan Coronavirus. The Tablighi Jamaatis are turning to be the superspreaders by absconding and hiding at certain places and avoid cooperation with the authorities.

Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry on Saturday had informed that 30 percent of the total coronavirus cases are traced back to the Tablighi jamaat event and 50 percent of the cases in Uttar Pradesh belong to the same. While out of 571 cases 522 in the state of Tamil Nadu are the Tablighi who are still violating the isolation norms and harassing the health workers.

5194 people have been found positive with coronavirus in India while 149 are reported to succumb by the disease. And 402 patients of coronavirus have been recovered.