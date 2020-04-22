Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Updated:

A month after Shivraj Chouhan took oath as CM, Madhya Pradesh gets 5 ministers

The five ministers are Narottam Mishra, Govind Singh Rajput, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, and Tulsi Silawat.

OpIndia Staff

5 cabinet ministers sworn in in Shivraj Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh
Fiver ministers with CM and Governor, image via The Hindu
79

5 ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government were administered the oath at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor on Tuesday, 21 April. This happened 29 days after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as Chief Minister for the fourth time on March 23.

As per reports, a full scale of the cabinet will be appointed after the lockdown is lifted.

The five ministers sworn in on Tuesday include Narottam Mishra who has been a six-time BJP MLA and also an ex-minister from the Gwalior-Chambal region. Kamal Patel, a five-time BJP MLA, ex-minister from Central MP, also considered close to former Union Minister Uma Bharti. Meena Singh, BJP’s five-time tribal MLA. Tulsi Silawat, who had been a health minister in the Kamal Nath government and Govind Singh Rajput, ex transport and revenue minister in the Kamal Nath Government.

The five ministers represent five different regions of Madhya Pradesh including Bundelkhand, Central Mp, Malwa-Nimar, Mahakoshal, and Gwalior-Chambal region.

As per reports, the first expansion of the cabinet is likely to happen after May 3. Since Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the oath of CM of MP, the opposition has been continuously accusing him of running a single man government during the coronavirus pandemic crisis in the state. Madhya Pradesh has reported 1485 cases of coronavirus so far.

The Kamal Nath government had fallen in March after 22 of the Congress MLAs, along with bigwig Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered their resignation from their respective positions in the Congress party and later joined the BJP.

