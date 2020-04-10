Punjab: Thief tests +ve for Coronavirus; Cops, Magistrate quarantined

In a bizarre case from Ludhiana in Punjab, several people including Police officers, Magistrate, informers, and the family members have been quarantined on Thursday after a 25-year-old vehicle thief named Saurav Seghal reportedly tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Sehgal was apprehended by the local Focal Point Police and produced in a court on April 5. He was kept in judicial custody at the Jeevan Nagar police post. On April 6, the district magistrate had asked the police to take the accused and his accomplice, Navjot Singh, for a medical examination after Sehgal had reportedly developed cough and fever. Singh, however, escaped from the hospital during the medical examination.

ASI Gurmeet Singh said, “The thief was sent to the isolation ward but the moment I opened Navjot’s handcuffs, he pushed me and fled.” 10 cops had also come into contact with Sehgal on April 5 and April 6. Additionally, the Magistrate and the Court Staff have been asked to go into self-isolation. 11 family members of the thief and two local informers were also quarantined in Ludhiana’s Ganesh Nagar locality.