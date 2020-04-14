Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Updated:

Mumbai: Community leader tries to convince migrant workers to not gather in such large numbers in the name of Allah

In the video, the community leader can be heard saying that the troubles caused by the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic was the will of Allah and anyone who thought outherwise did not have Iman (a Muslim's faith in Islam).

OpIndia Staff

Community leader in Mumbai tries to convince migrants to home in the name of allah
Source: Kartikeya Sharma/Twitter
1

Huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. In Bandra and Mumbra, the crowds demanded that the state government make arrangements for them to return home. In Bandra, the crowd gathered at Ahle Sunnat Sunni Raza Jama Masjid near Bandra station. Under such circumstances, requests were made in the name of Allah to not congregate in such large numbers and return to their homes.

In the video, the community leader can be heard saying that the troubles caused by the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic was the will of Allah and anyone who thought outherwise did not have Iman (a Muslim’s faith in Islam). He says that since it is the will of Allah, then it is the duty of the Musalman to cope with it to the best of his abilities. He further said that he understands their sentiments and the pain of separation from their family but emphasized the fact that it is a very serious threat that is affecting every country worldwide.

Bandra migrant crisis situation now peaceful, claims Mumbai Police

PRO DCP Ashok Nayak said that the migrants were unhappy with the lockdown being extended and wanted to go home. The incident occurred at around 4 pm and about 1500 people had gathered, he said. He also said that a section of the crowd turned violent due to which the Police was forced to employ light force. He stated that Police was still deployed in the area and the situation was peaceful.

It is unclear why the migrants were unhappy with the extension of the lockdown now given the fact that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already announced a lockdown until the 30th of April three days earlier.

Home Minister Amit Shah expresses concern over migrant workers gathering in Bandra and Mumbra

Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed his concern over the matter. He has said that such incidents weaken India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus and the state administration needs to remain vigilant over such matters. He also extended his full cooperation to the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Not just the Bandra migrant workers gathering: Maharashtra govt’s mess in Coronavirus

Maharashtra has seen the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country with as many as 2,337 having reported positive as of 5 PM on April 14. The Maharashtra government, however, despite the PR stunts has not been able to contain the spread of the contagion. Moreover, there is a lot of evidence to suggest that the cases in Maharashtra may be under-reported, especially, due to the sheer incompetence of the Maharashtra government. While there are several things that the Maharashtra government has done right, for example, its outreach program to keep its people calm, there are several issues that have clearly come to the fore as well.

bandra station news

