Saturday, April 11, 2020
Maharashtra cop, who nabbed 21 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members hiding in a mosque, tests positive for Coronavirus

These foreigners, 8 Malaysians, and 13 Bangladeshis had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and March 15. They were hiding in a mosque and a school in Mumbra in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Police (Representational Image)
On Friday, a senior police inspector working with the Maharashtra police who held 21 foreign nationals belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat had been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. When Maharashtra cop began exhibiting symptoms of the Chinese virus after nabbing members of Tablighi Jamaat, he was tested for it. He is currently admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Nashik in Maharashtra.

The foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, 8 Malaysians, and 13 Bangladeshis had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and March 15. They were hiding in a mosque and a school in Mumbra in Maharashtra. The foreign nationals had travelled to Maharashtra via Tamil Nadu. 2 police cases were registered against the mosque and school authorities for withholding information about the foreign nationals by Maharashtra police.

It is important to mention that these foreigners refrained from coming forward and reporting to the government authorities, despite multiple appeals. The foreign nationals and the school trustees were then quarantined at a government facility.

Read: The Life and Crimes of the Tablighi Jamaat amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic: All You Need To Know

The Maharashtra cop who has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus had nabbed these Tablighi Jamaat members who had refused to come forward.

Earlier, the police in Ramgarh, Jharkhand had received information that some Tablighi Jamaatis were hiding in a camp deep inside the forest in Kuju. The cops raided the location and found a hideout in Orla, Telenia forest in Kuju under the Mundu police station of Ramgarh District.

Kuju OP in-charge of Bharat Paswan led a team for the search operation. They spotted a tent made up of bamboo in the dense forest with the help of villagers. No one was found inside the tent instead there were few blankets for sleeping. The police set ablaze the tent and destroyed it on the spot. As per reports, the police had received information from the locals that several people from Tablighi jamaat have been hiding in the forest of Orla Telenia. There were also reports that food and other provisions are being sent to them from Kuju every day. The Jamaatis had allegedly fled the place before the arrival of the police.

