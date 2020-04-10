The police in Ramgarh, Jharkhand had received information that some Tablighi Jamaatis were hiding in a camp deep inside the forest in Kuju. As per a report in Jagran, the police raided the location and found a hideout in Orla, Telenia forest in Kuju under the Mundu police station of Ramgarh District.

Kuju OP in-charge of Bharat Paswan led a team for the search operation. They spotted a tent made up of bamboo in the dense forest with the help of villagers. No one was found inside the tent instead there were few blankets for sleeping. The police set ablaze the tent and destroyed it on the spot.

As per reports, the police had received information from the locals that several people from Tablighi jamaat have been hiding in the forest of Orla Telenia. There were also reports that food and other provisions are being sent to them from Kuju every day. The Jamaatis had allegedly fled the place before the arrival of the police.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Last month, several foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were found hiding in a Mosque in Ranchi. It is notable here that all Tablighi Jamaatis who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz have been ordered to reveal themselves to the authorities for quarantine. The Markaz event has been a coronavirus super-spreader.

Positive Cases of Wuhan coronavirus related to Tablighi Jamaat began erupted across the country after their event of Nizamuddin Markaz last month. The Tablighi Jamaat members are leaving no stone unturned in disrespecting the order of self-quarantine by the government authorities.