Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with Chief Ministers of states through video conferencing, taking note of the situation in states because of COVID-19 pandemic. Home minister Amit Shah and Defense minister Rajnath Singh were also present in the video conference.

Prime minister Modi said that in the next few weeks testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine areas should remain in focus. He stressed on the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical products, availability of raw materials for the manufacture of medicines and medical equipment.

PM Modi said in next few weeks, testing, tracing,isolation&quarantine should remain focus areas.He highlighted necessity of maintaining supply of essential medical products,availability of raw material for the manufacture of medicines & medical equipment: Prime Minister's Office

Prime minister Narendra Modi mentioned the event of Nizamuddin Markaz saying that he was informed by the Union Health secretary about the rise in cases in India. He was apprised of the spread of cases from Nizamuddin Markaz and the preparations to tackle the situation arising out of the further spread of the virus.

Union Health Secretary apprised dignitaries of rise in cases in India, the spread of cases from #NizamuddinMarkaz, preparations to tackle medical cases arising out of further spread of the virus: Prime Minister's Office on PM's meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing

Chief Ministers mentioned their efforts of maintaining social distancing, tracking suspects, identifying and quarantining suspect cases that have arisen due to the Nizamuddin Markaz event, containing community transmission, boosting up of medical infrastructure and strengthening the medical workforce.

While the CMs discussed the issues of mobilising financial and medical resources amidst the lockdown to contain the outbreak, PM Modi stressed on working on a war footing to identify the virus hotspots, encircle them and ensure that it does not spread.

PM Modi held this video conference in view of the growing positive cases of COVID-19 which took around 8 weeks to reach 1,000 but only 4 days to near the 2000 mark.

PM Modi had previously discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with the heads of SAARC countries through video conference where he introduced emergency COVID-19 funds for SAARC countries and pledged an amount of 10 million US dollars to the fund.

Till now 1965 active cases have been reported in India. 50 deaths have been reported so far while 151 are reported recovered.