Cases of coronavirus in Rajashtan’s Pokhran have been on a steady rise after locals in the town reportedly came in contact with the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation that happened in mid-March at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Now, one man named Yarun Khan has been arrested by the police for assisting the travel of Jamaat members.

The police have alleged that Khan was involved in deliberately aiding the Tablighi Jamaat attendees reach Pokhran after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. According to the police, Khan used to transport Jamaat members to Jodhpur in his personal ambulance. Khan is also accused of sheltering 3 different Jamaat members and later transporting them to Bikaner in his personal ambulance. He has been charged under Section 269 and 270 for deliberately spreading the infection, and under section 188 for misuse of the ambulance.

Stringent curfew has been implemented in the town and medical teams have sent door-to-door for collecting swab samples in order to determine the spread of coronavirus in the village. All banks have been ordered to remain closed. Only a bunch of selected grocery stores have been asked to remain open who will deliver the goods at home after seeking orders on the phone.

A couple of days back, a government employee who worked at a discom was tested positive for the virus. Later, 21 government employees were tested for the COVID-19 whose reports are awaited. As many as 109 people have been sent to quarantine centres.

Government sources claim people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin had reached Pokhran at around March 19 and since then had taken part in many programmes in the town. They also claimed that many folks brazenly violated PM Modi’s call for nationwide lockdown and organised many events in the village. They also took part in another programme on March 30.