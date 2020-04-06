Monday, April 6, 2020
Stranded in India: 769 foreign tourists register on the portal in five days, here is all you need to know

The Stranded in India portal can be accessed through the Incredible India website and will provide factually correct information to foreign tourists to ease their fears and confusion.

OpIndia Staff

769 foreign tourists register on
Representative Image (Photo Credits: AajTak)
The Stranded in India portal that was launched by the Ministry of Tourism on March 31 has seen registration of 769 foreign tourists who are stranded in different parts of India, owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed on the wake of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.

According to the official release, every State government and Union Territory Administration has identified Nodal Officers for assisting such foreign tourists. The Ministry of Tourism has been coordinating with the Nodal Officers regarding the requests by the foreign tourists for facilitating ground support. It also clarified that the requests for transfer between states or to home countries by the foreigners will be coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and the respective Embassy.

The Stranded in India portal can be accessed through the Incredible India website and will provide factually correct information to foreign tourists to ease their fears and confusion. The portal will also enable smooth evacuation of stranded tourists with the help of their respective governments.

The Tourism Ministry assured, “The world is facing an unprecedented situation. We are with you in these difficult times. If you are a foreign traveller stranded anywhere in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can help you get in touch with the concerned authorities.”

Earlier, the Government of India had suspended all tourist visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11. All incoming visitors including Indian nationals were advised against non-essential travel because of the Coronavirus pandemic. “All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020,” it had said in the statement.

The order came into effect from 1200 GMT on Friday, March 13. Visas of all foreigners already in India remained valid and they were asked to contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through the e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc of their visa or grant of any consular service if they chose to do so.

coronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus lockdown

